What is fibromyalgia, the disease that Andrea Legarreta’s mother suffers from

Program Today and the world of entertainment dressed in mourning after death Isabelle Martinez, Mother of Andrea Legarreta. Faced with the sad news, it took the host several days to absorb loss of a loved one and on the morning of August 2, he reappeared in front of the cameras to talk about what had happened.

Although the celebrity did not give a specific reason why her parent died, she did clarify that her health has not been in the best condition for some time.

“For many years he fibromyalgia and then from these drugs he became very sick. They were so greedy, so whimsical and unable to enjoy all this, which greatly undermined their health,” said Legarreta, completely devastated.

Isabelle was 81 years old, and the day she died was also her 57th birthday with her husband Juan Legarreta. In this sense, and according to what Andrea told in the publication in Instagram, they realized that the lady died because one of the brothers of the leading morning television found her bedridden.

“Our hearts and souls are broken … Our queen will now look at us with her sweet eyes, like stars from the sky. Mommy, I didn’t expect to say goodbye so soon… We don’t say goodbye to you, because I know that you will always live in us… In our hearts… In our souls… In the light of our eyes… Life is not enough for me to thank your endless love, ”Andrea emphasized in a publication where she announced an unfortunate loss.

According to the Ministry of Health, fibromyalgia is a syndrome characterized by fatigue and prolonged pain throughout the body.

Soreness in muscles, tendons, joints, and other soft tissues is also common.

“Fibromyalgia is a little-known disease, and people who suffer from it report pain anywhere in the body, chronic fatigue that is not treated with rest, headache, allergy, irritable bowelproblems with concentration and mental disorders, ”the government agency said.

Regarding the diagnosis, it is known that there are no laboratory tests, ultrasound and other methods that help in this task. The only way to detect it is to be assessed by experts and rule out other conditions.

what is fibromyalgia (Ministry of Health)

It should be noted that this disease is incurable, but there are treatments to reduce symptoms. among some risk factors in which the disease can develop:

-Genetic predisposition

-Physical or psychological sexual abuse

-Fast lifestyle with little health concern