The New York Times examined the daily activity of Ellen DeGeneres, Wiz Khalifa, Selena Gomez and other celebrities most followed on Twitter to find out whether threads have staying power.

SAN FRANCISCO — Threads, Meta’s new social app, got off to a great start this month when it hit 10 million downloads in less than a week. With this much speed, the application seemed on its way to dethrone Twitter.

However, fast downloads don’t necessarily translate into long-term success. The question now is whether the threads have the staying power.

So, we started an experiment. We compiled a list of the fifteen most followed celebrities and high-profile personalities on Twitter who joined the threads, andThese include Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres, Bill Gates, Britney Spears, Shakira and Oprah Winfrey. Next, we compare your activity on Twitter with what you’ve seen on Threads every day since July 5, the launch date of Threads. We also focused on what they do on Instagram, which is owned by Meta, and developed threads.

The idea was to see which social platform the most active celebrities live on, who declined to comment or didn’t respond to requests to offer them. What we discovered is only a preliminary view, but it may provide some clues about the possible direction of the threads.

At first, many celebrities received Threads with open arms.

DeGeneres, who joined Twitter in 2008, has not tweeted since late April. When Threads was launched, it was among the first 3000 people to download the application.

“¡Bienvenidos al Twitter Gay!”, was published in the threads on July 5 and in the afternoon its message received over 7000 responses.

Of the fifteen celebrities we follow, DeGeneres was one of three who stopped posting on Twitter in recent months and became active on Threads. The other two were Selena Gomez, who hasn’t tweeted since late May, and Winfrey, who hasn’t posted on Twitter since January. Gomez used Threads to greet her followers, while Winfrey revealed that she was on Threads to promote a new musical version of the film “El Color Purple”, which she produced.

Other celebrities, such as Demi Lovato, began posting more regularly on the threads than on Twitter. In the first week after launching Threads, Lovato posted six times on Threads and shared reactions to one of her posts, but posted only once on Twitter to promote a rock version of her hit “Sorry Not Sorry”.

Lovato used Threads to interact with her followers and posted music recommendations and word games on Threads, even though her followers in the app were a small fraction of those amassed on Twitter. Till Kids had 2 million followers on his threads and 53 million followers on Twitter.

Before Revolutions ended, Wiz Khalifa was the most prolific on Threads.

Of the celebrities we follow, Wiz Khalifa was the most active on the threads with original posts and messages and responses from others.

The rapper, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, published an average of 38 times per day on the threads during the first two weeks after launching the application, compared to an average of five daily publications on Twitter.

His publications on Threads by General Mezcalarón accompany anecdotes about his personal life with text, photographs and videos. “I am proud to have taken the tree to the threads”, he wrote in his first publication on 5 July, which was accompanied by a short video in which he lit a marijuana cigarette.

However, the wrapper activity on the threads dropped a bit. In the first week after its launch, I responded to more than SiN publications, most responding to people who responded to their comments. The figure dropped in the second week, with fewer original and shared posts.

From 16 July, he increased his activity on Twitter, where he sometimes posted more than ten times a day. He is more active on the threads, but has started publishing similar content on both platforms.

Four of the fifteen celebrities who appear in Threads – Perry, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Miley Cyrus – were not yet published in the new application.

And, like Khalifa, other celebrities have lost some of their initial enthusiasm for threads. After being active on the threads during the application’s first week, Shakira had not posted on it since 13 July. DeGeneres, who posted six times during her first week on the thread, only posted once last week.

Disruption of mutual reconciliation was not unusual. According to market intelligence company Sensor Tower, the average time users spent on threads on Monday was 3.3 minutes per day, compared to 19 minutes on July 6. In contrast, users spent an average of 60 minutes per day on Instagram and 29.3 minutes on Twitter, according to Sensor Tower.

