What happened when 15 celebs joined together

Threads, Meta’s new social network, earned 100 million downloads in its first week. It appears that the app is on its way to dethrone Twitter. But lots of downloads doesn’t mean long term success. The question now is whether Threads has the capacity to retain the users there.

For those who are in a hurry:

The New York Times analyzed the daily activity of 15 Twitter celebrities on Threads and Instagram in July;

According to the newspaper, the aim was to see which social network had the most active celebrities;

The average time users spent on threads earlier this week was 3.3 minutes per day, up from 19 minutes on July 6;

Finally, Instagram was the most popular, with more than half of the celebrities tracked by the newspaper in the past three weeks.

So the New York Times began an experiment. The newspaper compiled a list of the 15 most followed celebrities on Twitter and high-profile personalities who created profiles on Threads. Among them were: Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres, Bill Gates, Britney Spears, Shakira and Oprah Winfrey.

Next, the NYT compared activity on Twitter every day since July 5, when Threads launched, with activity on Meta’s new social network. The paper also analyzed what celebrities did on Instagram, which is also meta and serves as a springboard for threads.

The idea was to see which social network had the most active celebrities. The paper found may provide some clues as to which direction the threads are headed.

Threads and Twitter

Four of the 15 monitored celebrities who created profiles on Threads — Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Miley Cyrus — did not post on Meta’s new app.

Others – Wiz Khalifa, for example – seemed to be losing some of their initial enthusiasm for Threads.

Shakira hasn’t posted since July 13, after being active on the threads during the app’s first week. Ellen DeGeneres, who posted six times during her first week on the threads, only posted once last week.

This level of participation was not unusual. According to data from Sensor Tower, a market intelligence firm, the average time users spent on threads was 3.3 minutes per day earlier this week, up from 19 minutes on July 6.

To give you an idea, according to Sensor Tower, users spend an average of 60 minutes per day on Instagram and 29.3 minutes on Twitter.

On Wednesday (26), Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an earnings conference call that Threads has exceeded the company’s expectations and is working to rapidly improve the application and improve user retention.

Zuckerberg also said he doesn’t expect to make money from Threads for at least a few years until the company gets the user experience right.

A Meta spokesperson declined the newspaper’s request for comment on the matter. Billionaire Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter.

What about Instagram?

Instagram was most popular with more than half of the celebrities tracked by the newspaper over the past three weeks, based on the number of days they were active on each platform.

For example, Kim Kardashian was on Instagram for 16 days during that time, compared to none on Threads and three days on Twitter. His activity during that time consisted of 19 Instagram posts and 16 tweets.

Singer Britney Spears was on Instagram for 14 days, compared to three days on Threads and three days on Twitter. He posted 35 times on Instagram while five times each on threads and Twitter.

But in a sign of people’s stormy relationship with social media, Britney briefly deactivated her Instagram account on Saturday (22) – which also deactivated her Threads account, as the two are linked – to reactivate it. before activating.

With information from The New York Times

