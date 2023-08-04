What disease did the Black Panther actor die of?

Chadwick Boseman, an actor from South Carolina, was the son of a nurse and an entrepreneur in the upholstery industry.

Boseman, a native of Sierra Leone, made a breakthrough in cinema, playing King T’Challa, “Black Panther”, the most famous African American superhero.

After starring in a blockbuster, the actor became a figure for the black community, and the tape marked the before and after for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His career began with mid-tier roles on TV shows like Law & Order or CSI, but he rose to prominence playing baseball player Jackie Robinson in 42: The True Story of a Sports Legend (2013). This followed his role as soul and funk singer James Brown in I Feel Good: The James Brown Story.

With his interpretive power bringing these two referents to the African American community to life, it was undeniable that he was the perfect fit for the role of T’Challa. Heir to the throne of Wakanda, a fictional African nation.

He then played a detective in 21 Bridges and a terrific musician in Mothers of the Blues, the latter of which was released posthumously and won several awards.

He even managed to prepare the voice of his character for the animated series “What if …”, which premiered on the Disney Plus platform.

His unforgettable role in Black Panther

Set in the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda, the film was adored by critics and audiences alike. The first comic to be nominated for an Oscar in the Best Drawing category.and grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

It has also been cited as a cultural landmark for its cast of black actors and actresses, as well as director Ryan Coogler.

In real life, the lead actor said the film changed what it means to be “young, black and talented.”

Playing King T’Challa, he has appeared in other Marvel movies such as Captain America or The Avengers.

But its importance goes far beyond unrecognizability. Prior to his big-screen appearance as Black Panther in 2018, no African superhero had made an independent film. In addition to being successful, he promoted a community that had to fight for a place in the film world for years. .

His character T’Challa, king and protector of technologically advanced Wakanda, he was the first black superhero in the current American comics that appeared in the Fantastic Four of 1966, as mentioned by the BBC.

Boseman not only accepted the challenge, but added strength and even an African accent.

“There was a period when I was asked if the public would watch a film with the main character speaking with such an accent,” he said at the time. “I became adamant that this was not true,” he added.

The disease that cost him his life

Chadwick Boseman died on August 29, 2020 from colon cancer after privately battling the disease.

The actor never spoke publicly about his illness, but in 2016 she was diagnosed.

Over the course of four years, his filmography continued to expand, and until his death, it was not known that he suffered from severe pain and treatment in many of the shoots.

“They were all taken during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy sessions. The honor of his life was the role of King T’Challa in “Black Panther,” Chadwick’s family added in a statement about his death.

According to the US National Cancer Institute, this disease is characterized by the formation of malignant, cancerous cells in colon tissuewhich is the longest part of the large intestine and is about a meter long.

According to the World Health Organization, colorectal cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the Americas and more than 240,000 new cases and about 112,000 deaths are recorded annually due to this disease.

On the day when it became known about his death, there were no mass reactions.

For example, the US civil rights organization NAAP praised Boseman for “showing us how to gracefully overcome adversity” and “act like a king without losing the common spirit.”

Also Martin Luther King III, the son of a 1960s civil rights leader, said Boseman was “a superhero to many” and host Oprah Winfrey assured the actor had a “sensitive soul”.

His co-stars and Disney paid tribute to him, and in the second superhero film, Wakanda Forever, his character T’Challa also passed away.

In the tape, the king of Wakanda was dismissed with the traditional ceremony and it is implied that this is dedicated to Boseman’s memory.

