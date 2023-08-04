What are the benefits of taking olive oil with garlic in the morning? – Financial

Olive oil is one of the most versatile ingredients not only in recipes but also in cooking. remedy a teaspoon on an empty stomach, with lemon or before bedtime; another of its possible combinations is with garlic, taken in the morningWhat is it for and how long does it work?

Garlic and olive oil alone are two ingredients with proven health benefits. It is widely believed that in combination they get maximum effect of both and even more when taken on an empty stomach.

What are the benefits of taking olive oil with garlic?

Social media and pages of some olive oil brands recommend blending for the intended effects, such as:

Lose weight

relieve a cold

Strengthen the immune system

improve digestion

Reduce inflammation

cholesterol control

increase energy

How to cook olive oil with garlic?

A popular suggestion is to add to olive oil garlic cloves in small pieces and leave to soak for several days, a spoonful of this mixture is taken every morning.

Is there anyone they add rosemary or lemon to also detoxify the body and lose weight. In other recipes, the mixture is placed in the oven for 20 minutes.

According to the portal better healthIt is believed that flavored oils how to improve it nutritional properties of high quality oils.

Olive oil is a key ingredient in the Mediterranean diet. (Photo: Andrea Lopez Trejo | El Financiero).

What happens if I drink olive oil with garlic on an empty stomach?

Garlic and olive oil are safe to combine, however intended benefits this “powerful” mixture rather anecdotalsince there are no studies to prove that it has the properties attributed to it, nor has it been found that taking it on an empty stomach has a unique benefit.

The idea to eat or drink is correct ingredient in the morning or before bed Usually this is due to the full use of its potential advantages, but in such cases, this is nothing special.

However, it is a way to add these two beneficial ingredients to your daily diet and make your food taste good.

“A common way to use garlic squeeze a few cloves of fresh garlic garlic press and then mixed with extra virgin olive oil and some salt. It works like a very simple and nutritious salad dressing,” says Healthline.

Raw garlic has a beneficial effect on health. (Photo: Special offer with Shutterstock images).

Can olive oil with garlic help you lose weight?

Olive oil alone or with garlic does not in itself affect weight loss, but it can be added to a balanced diet and lead a healthy lifestyle.

If taken as a remedy in the morning, too many unnecessary calories may be added and therefore have the opposite effect: To gain weight.

What experts recommend is that olive oil should not be taken on its own, but rather replace other less healthy sources of fatsuch as butter, margarine, or condiments.

One of the main popular uses of olive oil is weight loss. (Photo: Andrea Lopez Trejo | El Financiero)

benefits of olive oil

Olive oil is key to the Mediterranean diet, which has been linked to a lower risk of heart disease and stroke and includes many fruitsvegetables, nuts, whole grains, and limited amounts of red meat.

Daily use of extra virgin olive oil, especially extra virgin olive oil, has the following benefits:

Antioxidants

antibacterial

anti-inflammatory agent

Lower risk of certain types of cancer, diabetes, dementia and stroke prevention.

It has been researched that it may benefit digestion by helping with constipation.

It’s a heart-healthy fat.

It contains vitamins E and K.

Its effects against Alzheimer’s disease and as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis are being studied.

This is associated with a lower risk of premature death in general and from specific causes (cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurodegenerative diseases).

The Spanish Heart Foundation specifies that the recommended daily dose is three to six servingsin dressings, stews and even stir-fry, you can add it to food by itself or with garlic flavor.

The health benefits of olive oil have been scientifically proven. (Photo: Shutterstock)

the benefits of garlic

It is a food rich in vitamin C, vitamin B6 and manganese with potential benefits, but especially when eaten raw rather than cooked. Its strong aroma is able to give a special touch to food that would otherwise be tasteless.

Garlic loses its main beneficial compounds when it goes through the processes Cookingsince in its raw form it is rich in allicin, an element that gives it taste and smell, is beneficial for the body and is present only in briefly in fresh garlic after cutting or mashing, according to Healthline.

Therefore, if you soak garlic in olive oil or cook it, you will get less benefit than if you consume it immediately after chopping. Garlic (especially raw garlic) has been researched to have the following properties:

Improves the immune system due to its allicin, therefore it is an adjuvant for fight the common flu and colds.

Antioxidants.

Anti-inflammatory: thanks to antioxidants and allicin.

Good for the heart: lowers blood pressure and regulates cholesterol levels.

Regulates sugar levels

May improve memory

One of the benefits of garlic is that it helps improve blood pressure. (Nutritienda/EFE)

Garlic can be found in many forms, from whole cloves, paste, powder, to supplements such as garlic extract and garlic oil, although nutritionist Laura Jeffers tells the Cleveland Clinic that many of the Benefits come from raw and cookedand not from the additives that process it.

Nutritionist Laura Jeffers notes that garlic oil (not garlic olive oil) can be rubbed into sore joints or muscles, and to prevent cartilage damage in people with arthritis.

It is recommended to use after let it rest a bit after grindingto allow the allicin enzymes to act; if it is boiled, it is recommended not to heat it above 60 degrees Celsius, as high temperatures kill this compound.