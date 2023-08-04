Website says Natalie Portman’s husband cheated on the actress with a woman 16 years her junior

Natalie Portman, Oscar winner for Best Actress black Swanwas betrayed by her husband, a choreographer and ballet dancer, Benjamin Millepied, According to the website, with a woman 16 years younger page six, The couple had already separated in 2022 and got back together, but were once again in trouble when the actress discovered the betrayal.

According to the publication, the franchise’s Jane Foster thor Worried about the couple’s children, Aleph, 11, and Amalia, 5. A person close to the family said, “She is incredibly private. Her biggest focus right now is the safety of the children.”

Benjamin may have had an affair with a French climate activist camille etienne, 25 years old, and he, repentant, must be asking for Natalie’s forgiveness. “They haven’t broken up and are trying to sort things out. Ben tries everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and her family,” the source said. page six,

Natalie, also known for Padme Amidala star warsand met benjamin right when she was filming black SwanBoth got married in 2009 and in 2012. The actress is casting for the film may december alongside Julianne Moore, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last month.

1 of 45 Carla Diaz and Felipe Becari confirm their engagement is over – Photo: @gabrielccorreia Magazine Says 2 of 45 Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Have Been Split Since January — Photo: Instagram 3 of 45 Vittoria Strada and Marcella Rica announced the end of their engagement on 5 July. They were together for four years – Photo: Playback/Instagram 4 of 45 Alexandre Negrao and Elisa Zarzur announced the end of their relationship in July, after a year together – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram 5 of 45 Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello – Photo: Playback/Instagram 6 of 45 Singer’s advice confirms the end of the relationship between Luan Santana and Izabella Cunha – Photo: reproduction/Instagram 7 of 45 Avril Lavigne and Tyga – Photo: Getty Images 8 of 45 Luciana Jimenez and Renato Brea announced their termination in April – Photo: Clayton Felijardo/Brazil News 9 out of 45 Former BBBs Larissa Santos and Fred Bruno announced their termination on 05/26 on their social networks. This relationship lasted for about four months. Photo: BrazilNews 10 of 45 Frank Aguiar and his wife, Caroline Aguiar – Photo: Eduardo Martins/Agnews 11 of 45 Gui Araújo and Caroline Lima ended their three-month relationship in May – Photo: Reproductions/Instagram 12 of 45 Preeta Gil and Rodrigo Godoy – Photo: Reproductions/Instagram 13 of 45 Mariana Goldfarb and Cow Raymond – Photo: Playback/Instagram 14 of 45 Luciana Jimenez and Renato Brea end their relationship – Photo: reproduction on Instagram 15 of 45 Caroline Menezes and Musunzinho – Photo: Playback/Record TV 16 of 45 Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn in 2020 – Photo: Getty Images 17 of 45 Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth – Photo: Getty 18 of 45 Liminha and Fernanda Fueza – Photo: reproduction/Instagram/@gabrielcardosofoto 19 of 45 Angela Bismarchi and Wagner de Moraes – Photo: Reproductions/Instagram 20 of 45 Projota and Tamara Contro – Photo: Clayton Felijardo/BrazilNews 21 of 45 Rafael Cardoso and Vivian Linhares – Photo: Instagram 22 of 45 Marcelo Viana and Nicole Bahls – Photo: reproduction/Instagram 23 of 45 Sabrina Sato and Duda Nagle announced their separation on March 21 after 7 years of marriage. They are parents to 4-year-old Zoe – Photo: reproduction/Instagram 24 of 45 Gabi Martins and Lincoln Lau announce separation in March 2023 after abusive relationship comes to light 25 of 45 On March 15, Joana Sanz, the wife of Daniel Alves, arrested in Spain, announced the end of the relationship – Photo: Getty Images 26 of 45 On March 9, Juliana Paredella used social networks to confirm the end of her relationship with football player Luis Fabiano – Photo: reproduction/Instagram 27 of 45 Hariani Almeida and DJ Netto announced the breakup at the end of February – photo: reproduction of Instagram 28 of 45 The marriage between Fabiana Carla and Diogo Mello ended on February 3 – Photo: reproduction/Instagram 29 of 45 On February 2, at the beginning of the second month of the year, Andressa announced the definitive end of her marriage – Photo: reproduction/Instagram 30 of 45 On January 31, 2023, Thiago Negro, better known as Primo Rico, announced the end of his marriage to content creator Camila Ferreira – Photo: Reproduction Instagram 31 of 45 Rafa Kaliman and Jose Loreto were together for 7 months until the end of the relationship was announced – Photo: Lucas Ramos/BrazilNews 32 of 45 Bela Gil and Joao Paulo Damasi have split after 19 years of marriage. Together, they are parents to Flor Gil, 14, and Nino Gil, 6 – Photo: reproduction/Instagram 33 of 45 Tania Mara and Tiago Piquillo – Photo: Playback/Instagram 34 of 45 Natalie Mega and Fabio Porchat were married in 2017, but the relationship ended because of her desire to become a mother and the presenter’s opposition to having children – Photo: reproduction Instagram 35 of 45 Thales Bretas and Silva secretly romanced together, but the relationship ended after the couple visited Fernando de Noronha in January – Photo: Caio Cades/Disclosure 36 out of 45 Actors Mariana Javier and Diego Braga broke up in February. The former couple were together for three and a half years and even lived in the same house during the pandemic 37 of 45 Mac Zack and Carol, who are Isabel’s parents, split earlier this year after six years of marriage – Photo: reproduction/Instagram 38 of 45 Erica Januza and Juan Nakamura broke up in January after almost three years together. The actor and actor, who is the son of actress Carole Nakamura, were neighbors and fell in love 39 of 45 GOT7’s JAY B and YouTuber PURE.D – Photo: Instagram 40 of 45 Thomaz Costa and Tati Zaki have split after seven months of dating – Photo: Instagram 41 of 45 Alves and Gustavo Benedetti ended the relationship they started on the BBB even before the end of the reality show – photo: reproduction 42 of 45 Jesus Luz and Aline Campos ended their relationship definitively, in March, after a second chance – photo: reproduction Instagram 43 of 45 Murilo Hough and Nicole Mello were together for a year, and broke up in May – Photo: @imluislopes – reproduction/Instagram 44 of 45 Billy Porter and Adam Smith announced the end of their six-year marriage on July 5 – Photo: Getty 45 of 45 Matty Healy and Taylor Swift – Photo: Getty Images More than 30 splits have already been announced in the celebrity world this year.