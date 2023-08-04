Website says Natalie Portman’s husband cheated on the actress with a woman 16 years her junior
Natalie Portman, Oscar winner for Best Actress black Swanwas betrayed by her husband, a choreographer and ballet dancer, Benjamin Millepied, According to the website, with a woman 16 years younger page six, The couple had already separated in 2022 and got back together, but were once again in trouble when the actress discovered the betrayal.
According to the publication, the franchise’s Jane Foster thor Worried about the couple’s children, Aleph, 11, and Amalia, 5. A person close to the family said, “She is incredibly private. Her biggest focus right now is the safety of the children.”
Benjamin may have had an affair with a French climate activist camille etienne, 25 years old, and he, repentant, must be asking for Natalie’s forgiveness. “They haven’t broken up and are trying to sort things out. Ben tries everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and her family,” the source said. page six,
Natalie, also known for Padme Amidala star warsand met benjamin right when she was filming black SwanBoth got married in 2009 and in 2012. The actress is casting for the film may december alongside Julianne Moore, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last month.
More than 30 splits have already been announced in the celebrity world this year.
