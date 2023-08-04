Webinar on Cost-Effectiveness Thresholds: Optimizing Health Allocation in the Americas – PAHO/WHO

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Network for Medical Technology Assessment of America (RedETSA), along with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and its Red Criteria invite you to a webinar. Economic Efficiency Thresholds: Optimizing the Allocation of Health Resources in the Americas

How to participate

Date of: Friday, August 11, 2023

Hour: 10:00 am – 11:30 am EST (check at the end for local time in other cities)

Sign here: https://paho-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IELiLK5kSkiPLtajk7-Rag (After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with a link to participate)

Languages: Spanish and Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English, Portuguese and Spanish.

Context

Health systems are currently facing a major challenge to meet the growing needs of the population with the resources available to them.

Evidence-based health for all requires evaluation of effectiveness. In addition, most existing value systems agree that cost-effectiveness is a key aspect of value that must be assessed when deciding how to allocate health care resources. Thus, economic evaluations have become key tools for evaluating the effectiveness of a wide range of medical technologies or interventions.

A critical barrier to the widespread adoption of cost-benefit analysis for decision making is the lack of a generally accepted decision rule that can be used worldwide, i.e. one that is beneficial in a particular country or jurisdiction.

About the webinar

The Cost-Effectiveness Thresholds webinar will enable attendees to learn about the importance of evidence-based health decision-making and to focus efforts and resources on the most cost-effective health interventions and technologies. Andrés Pichon-Rivier will tell us about a study they did with others to estimate cost-benefit thresholds based on per capita health spending and life expectancy at birth, empirically setting thresholds for 174 countries. Engage in a multifaceted discussion with speakers from Brazil and Colombia who will share their experiences on the contribution of thresholds to more efficient and equitable health systems.

Diary

37th edition of the RedETSA webinar program: THRESHOLDS OF ECONOMIC EFFICIENCY: Optimizing health resource allocation in the Americas

10:00 – 10:10 EDT – Opening and welcome from PAHO

10:10 – 10:30 EST – Presentation by the Director General of the Institute for Clinical and Medical Effectiveness-IECS, Argentina, Andres Pichon-Rivier.

10:30 AM – 10:35 AM EDT – PAHO and IDB Notes

10:35-10:45 EST – Comment and experience from Colombia, Executive Director of the Institute for the Evaluation of Medical Technology (IETS), Colombia, Adriana Robio.

10:45 – 10:55 – Commentary and experience of Brazil, Director of the National Commission for the Introduction of Technology, CONITEC, Brazil, Lucien Bonan.

10:55 – 11:25 – Q&A

11:25 – 11:30 EDT – Closing of the IDB webinar

correspondence time

7:00 – Los Angeles, Vancouver.

8:00 am. – Belmopan, Guatemala, Managua, Mexico City, San José (CR), San Salvador, Tegucigalpa

9:00 am. – Bogotá, Panama City, Kingston, Lima, Quito, Cayman Islands

10:00 am. – Asuncion, Bridgetown, Caracas, Castries, Georgetown, Havana, La Paz, Nassau, Ottawa, Port-au-Prince, Port-of-Spain, San Juan, Santiago, Santo Domingo, Washington DC

11:00 – Buenos Aires, Brasilia, Montevideo, Paramaribo

4:00 p.m. – Geneva, Madrid, Barcelona

For other cities, check the local time at the following link