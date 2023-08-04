“We are paying more and more attention to mental health, so it seems that there are more people with problems”

Although yesterday was World Joy Day, for Leticia Martinez (Montevideo, 1973) we must remember all our emotions every day of the year. From A Coruña and through his project “El faro de Leti”, this psychologist and emotional educator helps people in need to manage their emotions and be able to look at their problems from a different perspective, at a time when we give more important to our mental health.

What do you think about dedicating a day of joy?

Every day you need to consider all emotions, not just joy. They are all important, even though on social media it seems that everyone is constantly happy. Sadness is also a part of us and we must learn to deal with it and overcome it. And besides, I believe that being happy is also a solution, at least in part.

Therefore, it is we who must manage and control our emotions as much as possible. This is wrong?

I don’t really like the word “control”. Sometimes we just need to let our emotions happen. If we feel intense pain, rather than avoiding it, we just have to feel it. And so, when we realize this, it will become smaller. It’s okay to try to be okay and try to manage our emotions, but we also can’t demand that everything be under control. The first thing we must do is feel things. Once we know how we feel and what is really happening to us, we are already halfway there. When we name what is happening to us, it already seems less serious, and we begin to evaluate the options that we have for dealing with it. It’s step by step.

Do you think that in many cases the word “anxiety” is used too broadly?

Yes, there is a lot of talk lately about “anxiety”, “self-esteem” or toxic people”, and not always correctly. Anxiety seems to be valid for any situation. It’s like when someone complains about some kind of pain and without analyzing the problem they are told to take ibuprofen. It’s easy to say “I have anxiety” and not move on, but that doesn’t solve the problem. It seems that if someone has anxiety, it can only be cured by taking a pill, but this is not the case. Sure, it can be a concern, but you shouldn’t always take it for granted. Every case needs to be worked on.

How many people come to you saying they are worried?

Well, yes. During the pandemic, many people told me they had anxiety. This word is on everyone’s lips. But after talking about it for about ten minutes, they begin to call it differently. Then they realize that maybe it’s not as much anxiety as it seemed. They begin to realize that they are facing a much more specific problem that can be solved by acting in a certain way.

It seems that more and more people are complaining about mental health problems, which was not the case many years ago. What is this for?

There are several factors, but the most important is that we have a large degree of well-being. Basic needs are met. When people have trouble eating, they don’t stop to think about how their mind is doing.

Isn’t it ironic that the more we advance as a society, the more these problems appear?

But I don’t think we’re any more depressed now than we used to be. I think we pay more attention to it, which is different. The same thing happens with physical health. Many people also believe that there are now more cases of cancer, for example. And this may be partly true due to environmental conditions, but in many other cases and before, people died without knowing that they had this disease. Now there are more cases because we detect them earlier and thus can fix them before they get worse. The same thing happens with mental health.