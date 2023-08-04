Visited Samsung HQ for Galaxy Unpacked: Here’s what I saw

Rita L Khoury/Android Authority

The summer edition of Galaxy Unpacked 2023 saw several new Samsung product launches this week. Of course, there were some new foldable phones with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Latest Galaxy Watch 6 series and Galaxy Tab S9 series. For the first time, Samsung has chosen to launch these devices in Seoul, South Korea, just steps away from Samsung’s global headquarters.

This must have been no small decision on Samsung’s part as it involved moving hundreds of people to Korea – a huge expense. I was one of the lucky ones who walked away (though there is no contribution from Samsung to our editorial content). Since there were a lot of tech journalists in Seoul, Samsung treated us to a number of Galaxy Unpacked events. Luckily, the company had no problem taking photos of me and sharing my experience, so here’s everything I saw!

Day 1: Tour of Samsung Headquarters in Digital City

Actually Samsung has two main centers in South Korea. The first is the creative name of Samsung Town, where it is headquartered for its corporate affairs. You’ll find this collection of buildings in the Seocho-gu district of Seoul. The other headquarters is called Digital City, a short drive from Seoul to Suwon City.

The main difference between these two places is that the Digital City is where the “magic” happens. It houses several R&D facilities and it is here that the company designs almost all of its major consumer products, including Samsung phones, TVs, computer monitors, etc. In fact, Samsung built Digital City on the same site where it designed and manufactured its first successful electronic gadget: a black-and-white television, which became available for sale in 1970.

Samsung Digital City is where the ‘magic’ happens.

Since then, Digital City has become not only a center for Samsung’s innovations, but also a place for tourists and native Koreans to see behind the scenes of the country’s most successful business (Samsung’s revenue is more than half of South Korea’s GDP). is more than 20%).

The first stop we made in the Digital City area was clearly designed for tourists: the Samsung Innovation Museum (SIM).

Samsung Innovation Museum

As its name suggests, the Samsung Innovation Museum is where the company showcases its remarkable gadgets and technological advancements. It has an extensive collection of used electronic equipment from Samsung and major competitors.

After watching a short video about the brand’s vision, we enter the gallery of Samsung products. This area had everything from the aforementioned black and white televisions to some basic washing machines, refrigerators, laptops, camcorders and more. Our guide noted that many of the “artifacts” on display were donated to charity, and a donor wall honored each of these individuals.

One of the best showcases in the area was a showcase filled with the Olympic torches and official smartphones of that year’s event. Samsung has been a longtime sponsor of the Olympics, so phones from the 1998 N206 to the 2021 Galaxy S21 are a dime a dozen. It was like seeing the evolution of Samsung’s smartphones over 25 years in a matter of seconds.

It was really nice to see the original Galaxy S phone again. It’s a lot smaller than I remembered!

Elsewhere, the museum discusses the development of the Samsung headquarters, exhibits early iterations of certain technologies (electricity, battery, telecommunications, radio, etc.), and ends with a wall of notable phones from history. It was really cool to see an original Galaxy S phone in person for the first time in over a decade. It’s a lot smaller than I remembered!

Samsung Headquarters: Digital City Tour

After the museum, we headed over to the “Experience Home Suwon” demo house, which shows how Samsung’s (and some of its partners’) technology can turn a home into a fully automated smart home. We saw several demos that included routines for waking up, watching movies, listening to music, playing games, and even cooking dinner.

After that, we took a tour of Digital City by bus to get an idea of ​​how big it is. The campus has over 130 buildings spread over 1.72 million square feet. More than 500 buses cover 100 routes every day to take employees to work.

We were able to check out the building where Samsung has designed all Galaxy products since 2013.

Unfortunately, Samsung didn’t let us explore the entire building. The first floor, the outdoor park and staff play areas under and around the building are open to the public, but everything above the second floor is restricted. I asked to see what the new Galaxy S24 series would look like, but my request was declined. Can’t say I haven’t tried it!

c lab

We ended our tour with a visit to C-Lab, Samsung’s internal incubator program. It is used to promote ideas to employees that may become new products or even new companies in the future.

Along with C-Lab, Samsung hosts a biennial idea contest where any employee can submit ideas. Out of hundreds of entries, 30 to 40 are chosen. If a contributor’s idea is selected, they are released from any and all assigned work for an entire year in order to focus 100% of their energy on developing this new project.

Throughout that year, employees select team members, prototype their ideas, and eventually have them vetted by senior executives. From there, the idea reaches one of three endings: transferred to an internal Samsung product development team, turned into a full-fledged startup backed by Samsung, or completed.

So far, 1,600 Samsung employees have participated in C-Lab and 391 projects have been completed. Some notable spin-off brands are Mopik (3D light display), Toonsquare (a content creation platform), Welt (smart waist belt), and Linkflow (a wearable 360 ​​camera neckband). Meanwhile, Relumino was a development of C-Lab. This accessibility feature helps people with visual impairments see the images more clearly. It appears on the company’s latest televisions and got a lot of attention during Samsung’s CES 2023 event.

Day 2: Galaxy Unpacked

After getting up early, I took the Korean subway to Gangnam Station, home to the world’s largest Samsung store. I’ve already shared my thoughts about my visit to Samsung’s flagship store, so do check it out if you want the full details.

In the afternoon, I went to the COEX Convention Center, where Galaxy Unpacked will be held. The venue was packed with hundreds of media representatives, influencers, industry people and even a few celebrities like me. A large group of “normal” spectators, aside from baggage and security, were also there to watch the show and possibly catch a glimpse of the celebrities. It was unlike any product launch I have ever been a part of.

Of course, you already know what happened in Unpacked. Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch 6 series. It also featured Suga from K-pop superstar group BTS and American actress Sydney Sweeney.

Day 3: Cultural Tour

With the Unpacked madness behind us, Samsung has planned a fun tour of Korea for us. First we head to Insa-dong, a cultural and artistic area in Seoul that has become a major tourist attraction. You walk the narrow streets watching candy vendors making sweets or perusing shops selling souvenirs, art, clothing and more.

Then we head to a car-free area called Ikseon-dong, where many trendy restaurants and shops are hidden in a confusing maze of alleyways.

Our long day of sightseeing ended with a 15-course traditional Korean celebration dinner, with many dishes completely foreign to the group of journalists (including me). Samsung gave away some Z Flip 5 phone cases and Z Fold 5 S Pen cases for everyone to take home.

Exploring Samsung’s headquarters and South Korea was a real pleasure, and it’s hard to believe it took 13 years for the company to make Unpacked even in its home country. I doubt Samsung makes this a regular occurrence given the exorbitant expense of transporting everyone to Seoul, but it was a fun experience and I’ll be back in a sec!