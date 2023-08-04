Viatris aims to make mental illness visible

Pharmaceutical company committed to mental health, viatrisdecided to face this terrible problem with an information campaign”listen to your mind”, which aims to make visible and destigmatize mental illnesses, especially such as depression wave anxietywhich determine the lives of an increasing number of people.

In Spain, it is believed that this affects 14% of the population, which increases with time. In the world, a total of 300 million people live with anxiety. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2030 mental health problems will become the leading cause of disability.

Viatris notes that, despite the fact that these data are known to the public, psychological assistance continues to be Forbidden topic. Psychiatrist Luis Gutierrez Rojas, remember that everyone can face this type of problem, in which they are usually accompanied by stereotypes and social prejudice. “Therefore, without mental health, there is no health.”

In Spain, it is estimated to affect 14% of the population and is increasing over time, and according to WHO, mental health problems will be the leading cause of disability in 2030.

One of the hardest hit sectors are young people, 49% of whom believe they have had mental health issues. For this reason, through the campaign “listen to your mind” are addressed not only to those who are directly affected, but also to those who bear educational responsibility, especially fathers and mothers. With plans of this type, they seek to provide guide to help them in managing social spillovers, creating empathy, redirecting conflicts, and teaching values.

In the same vein, Viatris commissioned a demographic study to find out Spanish language perception about mental illness, how those who suffer from it are treated, and how professionals and the health care system are valued.

The main action of the campaign was the creation of the website www.escuchatumente.com, which, in addition to the results of demoscopic analysis, will present sections information and guidancewith helpful resources and practical tips that promote mental well-being, reduce anxiety and depression, lower self-esteem, and more.

Psychiatrist Miguel Alvarez de Mont He insisted several times that sometimes mental illnesses are not only serious and disabling, but also “may go unnoticed And that’s if they don’t try to hide.” For this reason, this website has a section for those who need professional help and don’t know where to find it, with links to specialized agencies that provide family support, information, or specific mental health services.

In the radio section of the site there is 10 podcast episodes which, with the help of professionals, show how people suffering from mental disorders were able to restore their health, with the participation Javi Alvarezwinner of the Ondas Award for Best Online Production.

A project that aims to help identify mental health issues requiring treatment professional hands. This is not easy for the patient, and in this sense, the cooperation of his loved ones is vital in the process of recovery.

In the same vein, Dr. Rosa Molina supports the need for these types of campaigns to reach public opinion that mental illness requires attention from the administration, the media, professionals and citizens, and that “most mental disorders can be cured or alleviated when the patient decides to seek help.”

Highlights are an online training program for psychiatrists called “New Ethical and Legal Challenges in Psychiatry” and a collaboration with SEMERGEN on a training course on the prevention of suicidal behavior.

Moreover, Viatris emphasizes Importance cooperation family physicians, psychiatrists or psychologists, the vigilance of the pharmacist can be critical. As a medical worker included in the public environment, pharmacist takes on a leading role, thanks to its pharmacy office it has a privileged position to intervene with patients, its proximity to home, a broad view of the family core and a vast social fabric, continuity over time, provide unrivaled opportunities to establish fundamental therapeutic cooperation with patients .

This campaign is just one of the actions that Viatris is promoting in relation to mental health. Among the various activities carried out by the company in 2022, the program Online learning for psychiatrists entitled “New Ethical and Legal Challenges in Psychiatry” and cooperation with SEMERGEN to conduct a training course on “Prevention of Suicidal Behavior” for medical professionals in family medicine.

This and other business forums are published in Yearbook ConSalu 2023