Very similar! Brazilian cosplayer has attracted attention on Instagram because of her resemblance to actress Gal Gadot









Actress Gal Gadot-Versano She rose to fame after playing the role of Wonder Woman in the movies. Born in Petah Tikva, Israel, she is the daughter of a teacher and an engineer, from a family that has lived in Israel for six generations.

Gall majored in biology and excelled in basketball when she was in high school due to her height. He has worked in Nani’s and Burger King. He studied law and international relations at IDC Herzliya College.

She was a combat instructor in the Israel Defense Forces. After standing out among six actresses competing for the role in “Fast & Furious 4,” the star managed to stand out by working alongside Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

She played the lead role in “Wonder Woman” in 2017, which boosted her career on the big screen. Since then, Gadot has taken on many other roles, becoming one of the most famous actresses today.

