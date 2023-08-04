At the age of 39, the Russian powerhouse passed away on July 21 after a decade following an extreme diet based on fruits and raw foods. The tragic death occurred during Jeanne’s tour of Southeast Asia in search of medical help. She followed a strict diet of fruits, sunflower sprouts and juices for the past few years, followed by a full raw vegan diet for five years.

At her current residence in Thailand, Jeanne shared tips on how to lead a healthy lifestyle through a raw food diet. Surprisingly, according to her acquaintances, the young woman went six years without drinking water, getting all her hydration exclusively from exotic fruit juices and smoothies. On her social media, the influencer spoke about her daily transformation and love for her new lifestyle, convinced that she would never return to her old habits.

However, the reality behind his seemingly healthy image was different. The news of her death revealed that Zhanna Samsonova suffered from malnutrition, anorexia, and progressive physical deterioration. His family and friends spoke of his constant exhaustion, difficulty doing daily activities, and noticeable weight loss. Although some have mentioned a possible cholera-like infection, the official cause of death has yet to be announced.

The influencer’s health had been in danger before, but she remained a firm believer that fruits and vegetables were the only healthy option, while denouncing that any other food could cause illness. His experience and advice caused controversy and unrest among his followers.

The case of Jeanne D’Art serves as a painful warning about the risks of extreme dieting without proper supervision. His tragic death sparked a discussion about the importance of maintaining a balanced diet and taking care of physical and mental health in the search for a healthy lifestyle.