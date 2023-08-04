VCT Last Chance Qualifier EMEA and America 2023: Giants and KRÜ winners

The VCT Last Chance Qualifier has already ended for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and the Americas in 2023. So that you don’t miss a single detail, we review everything that happened in the competition.

As the VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 draws to a close, the competitive community VALORANT set their sights on the 2023 Champions League. This year’s final tournament of the season will be held in Los Angeles, and it will be the first time the United States has hosted an international shooter from Riot Games.

Currently, 9 of the 16 available slots are already filled by the top teams from the VCT leagues in the Americas, EMEA and Pacific. Each of these regions will have a last chance called “Last Chance Qualification”. In it, teams will battle each other to try to claim a place in VALORANT Champions.

Unlike other regions, EMEA has an additional seat in VALORANT Champions after winning the Tokyo Masters. Thus, there will be two places at stake in this region.

That’s everything you need to know about the VALORANT 2023 VCT ​​Last Chance Qualifier.

VCT Last Chance Qualifier EMEA: July 19-23

streaming

As always, we have two options and two different languages ​​to enjoy.

On the one hand, we can see it on Twitch on the official channel in Spanish, and on the other hand, on YouTube. Both are in Spanish.

What will be the format of EMEA VCT LCQ 2023?

The format is quite simple. Teams that were between the third and sixth competition of the league will face each other in the playoffs in one match.

Among them, the two best teams will go to a two-game elimination duel, in which NAVI and Giants will face each other.

All matches (except for the lower bracket final and the grand final) will be played in the best of three format. Likewise, the lower bracket final and the grand final will be played best of five.

schedule and results

Matches will be held from 19 to 23 July at different times. Days next

July 19 – 1 day

KOI vs. Team Heretics

We knew that the series between the two Spanish teams would not be easy and that kept us on our toes until the last map. There were two Spanish teams at stake and both wanted a place in the final.

In Fracture, the Heretics started off very strong. KOI had several moments in which he put his opponent on rock and anvil after switching sides. It seemed that the Heretics could withstand the blows of the carp, but no such luck. To the surprise of many, the purple and black team won the first game of the day.

In Pearl, the situation was again very, very tense. KOI and Heretics were getting rounds as if they were giving away the ball. With the role reversal on the map, it looked like the tents would make it 2-0, but the heretics activated their trap map and stepped to the very bottom to expertly stop their rivals’ advance just a little bit.

The third card was all or nothing. There was tension on the playing field and KOI was very aggressive. The heretics tried their best to defeat their enemy, but it seemed that they did not have the strength to do so. Despite their efforts, KOI won a landslide victory and were the first to advance to the next stage.

Karmine Corp vs BBL Esports

Many thought that Karmine Corp would easily take the series, but what no one expected was the colossal resistance that BBL Esports players put up against the French. Even though they started with a loss, they turned the game around by taking Haven with a very close score that made many of them gasp.

In Lotus, we again had a very close confrontation. The rounds were repeated in both sets. However, this time K Corp was able to take the lead and level the score.

Until the last minutes of Bind, we could not even understand which team could emerge victorious. Rounds were held with a lot of action, from which the head was spinning for more than one. Everything was up in the air and the teams tried their best. Despite the defeat of the Turkish team, K Corp managed to win several draws, which brought them victory and advancement to the next round.

July 20 – day 2

KOI vs NAVI

Can you imagine that you support the Spanish team and play calmly? The split started in style with both teams hitting and dominating. The map began to take forever, until KOI in full pick and shovel began to take over. Despite the efforts of NAVI to stop them, it was not enough, and after several very intense rounds, the carp received GGWP.

In Lotus again there was a hectic rhythm. However, KOI cannot be stopped here. NAVI managed to scratch a few rounds, but the team could tell they weren’t destined to handle them. They tried with all their might to stop his onslaught, but it was impossible.

Karmine Corp vs Giants

The Giants opened Pearl in style, taking the lead. They played very aggressively, depriving the French of the opportunity to play. They were able to recover after several rounds, getting close enough to the Spanish team. Despite this, the giants did not lose their heads and managed to make the score 1:0.

The split began on the side of the giants. Unlike the previous map, they didn’t even let their opponents close to them on the leaderboard. They were able to scatter quite strongly (perhaps having received all the power that the fans sent from the House of the Giants), because of which the team simply crushed the French.

So KOI and Giants will face each other in the next round. However, this guarantees that we will have two teams at the World Championships in Los Angeles.

July 21 – 3 day

Koi vs Giants

The great Spanish duel started off in style in Haven, with a lot of aggressiveness from both teams. The rounds were very close, but, again, the change of sides proved to be decisive. The giants began to break away from the tents, which stumbled on the scoreboard. At different times it seemed that the cake could be turned over, because the giants close with difficulty. However, they clicked on the accelerator and put GG WP.

And again in Pearl we had the map in the tables again. The shells flew fast in both sets. However, the pick and shovel giants took the lead and the KOI mentality began to be influenced by plays that never ended. The Malaga team was on the edge and it didn’t take long for them to become the first Spanish team to secure a spot in VALORANT VCT Champions 2023.

KCorp vs. NAVI

Navi were furious about being in the losing bracket and they paid a heavy price for it in Lotus against the French team. Even though they didn’t outplay, they chose a very aggressive game, not allowing their opponents to gain any advantage on the scoreboard. KCorp tried their best, but Fracture was yellow.

In Ascent, things have been tightened up a lot. It looked like Navi could take the series with ease, but KCorp stopped them. Now they were the ones who dominated their rival despite the tension and closeness between the two teams being palpable. However, the French forced everything to be decided on the last map.

Pearl was in constant tension. Both teams knew what was at stake, and the tension was more than palpable. Both teams were equal and the balance leaned towards the French side. However, Navi decided to put all the meat on the grill and rallied the card by leaving the Karmine Corp team out of the competition.

July 22 – 4 day

KOI vs NAVI

Both teams played everything and therefore the split started very aggressively from both teams. Despite the fact that KOI seemed quite cheerful and could take the lead, Navi was on his heels and after switching sides it did not take him long to overtake the carp. Despite this, KOI was able to keep the charge and took the match to overtime. However, the play of the purple team did not go well, and Navi took the first map.

The pearl was a card completely opposite to the previous one. Navi has been a monster rampage from the start. KOI looked hopeless, but the pick and shovel were able to correct the score of the round. However, the miracle did not happen and the decision to move to the Champions League was decided on the third map.

In Fracture, KOI experience has improved. The tents looked active and the two teams were even again. However, switching sides is always crucial and Navi used this to break the tie and take the lead. KOI had it very close, but they couldn’t stop their rival’s yellow sea, which was vastly overpowered.

Thus, Navi passed the round, and KOI said goodbye to competitors.

July 23 – day 5

GIA vs Navi

There was no trophy for the 2023 VCT ​​Last Chance Qualifier winner, but both teams started Bind as if there was one. Great games followed one after the other with great aggressiveness, although the Giants led the way in scoring. Navi followed him very closely, but they failed to stop the rivals’ giant step.

In Lotus, we again had a frantic pace. The Giants once again dominated the match, masterfully stopping the opponents. They tried every possible strategy, but the team from Malaga was unshakable. It was a manual GG.

Haven was do or die. Tension was in the air, and Navi didn’t let his mind block him. They were very close to the scoreboard in the early rounds until the Giants hit the table after switching sides.

From there, they unleashed their full potential, and Navi, despite how hard he tried, was not able to fight the blue current. Gradually, the giants increased the difference between them until they won a well-deserved victory.

As such, both Giants and Navi will represent EMEA in the 2023 Champions League.

Teams qualified for Last Chance Qualifier EMEA

Note: after death Karel “Twisten” Azenbrener The Vitality team decided to leave.

VCT Americas Last Chance Qualifier (July 15-23)

streaming

Just like in EMEA, we have different viewing methods and different languages. On the one hand, we can see it in Spanish on Twitch and in English on YouTube.

game format

In terms of format, five teams compete against each other in a one-match knockout phase. The top two teams from this match will advance to an elimination match where they will take on teams Cloud9 and Leviathan.

Likewise, all matches (except for the lower bracket matches and the grand final) will be played in a best-of-three format. On the other hand, the lower bracket final and the grand final will be best-of-five.

schedule and results

Teams qualified for the VCT Last Chance Qualifier 2023 Americas