Uruguay launches best practice competition in primary health care – PAHO/WHO

Experiments are accepted until August 21

Uruguay launched the Best Practices in Primary Health Care competition for institutions, academia, organizations, research groups and community networks. It aims to promote quality and innovation in primary health care in Uruguay, make it visible and recognize initiatives that have proven effective in improving the health and well-being of the population.

The initiative is led by the Uruguayan Health Information Hub, which consists of the Ministry of Health (MSP), the Uruguayan Agency for International Cooperation (AUCI) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) with the support of the United Nations. United Nations.

The invitation was announced on Wednesday, August 2, and Health Minister Carina Rando, Deputy Secretary of State José Luis Satjian, PAHO/WHO Representative in Uruguay Hernán Montenegro, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Uruguay Pablo Ruiz Hiebra and AUCI Executive Director Mariano Berro.

During the presentation, Montenegro stated that “the international context is very favorable for initiatives aimed at expanding scientific knowledge for evidence-based decision-making and developing cooperation between countries.” “We believe that Uruguay is in an ideal position to position itself as an important international cooperation agency, helping to project the country’s image abroad and contributing to the development of other countries through the exchange of best practices, lessons learned and scientific knowledge.” he added. .

In turn, he said that at the end of the year, the Primary Health Care Forum will be held in Montevideo, which will bring together national and international representatives, and where the best practitioners of the competition will be able to present their experience. These practices will also be included in the publication in English and Spanish.

Rando, for his part, said that this type of experience makes one realize “the importance of identifying, systematizing and, above all, recording the actions performed on the subject.”

Meanwhile, for Burro, this call is an important milestone in terms of cooperation between countries. “Uruguay has long been one of the benchmarks in various aspects of public health management,” he said.

In addition, several regional experts on primary health care from PAHO headquarters participated: Dr Ernesto Bascolo, Director of Primary Health Care and Integrated Services Delivery, Sergio Minue, PAHO International Consultant, and Dr Nuria Toro Polanco, Medical Assistance Technician. WHO Department of Clinical Services and Integrated Health Systems – Geneva.

The competition may include experience that was carried out in integrated medical institutions or institutions in agreement with integrated providers and territorial health networks. All submitted proposals will receive a certificate and will be able to use the 2023 Primary Health Care Deepening Best Practices Guide. The deadline for applications is 21 August and they are available on the attached website.