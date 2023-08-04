Travis Scott’s Utopia Is Heaven, But It’s Empty

Following his 2018 album, Astroworld, Travis Scott achieved such commercial success that I was able to sell candles, combos at McDonald’s, Forgiato Rins and anything else he could just say, “¡esto es genial!”. The rapper brought this approach to consumerism into his promotional campaign. utopia, getting average results. Even after their performance at the Pyramides de Guiza was canceled (the only possibility of holding a show there was surprising, as it was unclear whether or not they would be authorized to perform again after the Astroworld tragedy), their new album One will score a number one thanks to your fans, that means victory for El Rap n Board,

Scott has to recognize that, if the goal of a modern album is to build a brand for an artist, Astroworld Siendo, well supplied with rap and trap, managed to do this without ceasing an artistic approach. But we know for sure: utopia No se le cerca ni un poco. None of his hip-hop songs are as influential as ‘Sicko Mode’ or ‘Stargazin’. Despite appearances from Beyoncé, Bon Iver, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd, there isn’t a cut that can compete to be the “song of the summer”. ‘K-pop’ sounds like a desperate pursuit of the reproductions that Bad Bunny fanatics can achieve. I say that an artist is not at the peak of his work, does not mean that he has spoken.

the audio-visuals make it worth a listen utopia, “Modern Jam” sounds like an ’80s hip-hop ode, but it’s subtle enough that it doesn’t sound like a copycat. The harmonies of ‘God’s Country’ are reminiscent of a horror film about underprivileged kids wandering out of a village. ‘Fin’ packs the kind of rhythm that’s enough for Playboy Carty to put it on repeat 182 times. ‘Lost Forever’ is a whirlwind of synth blips and tom-tom touches that turns into a perfect trench for Westside Guns to emerge from this con su rapio.

Westside Gunn is an artist who, like Scott, is one of the best curators in rap. It is said that he made albums whose collaboration could kill him, and he called himself a great shipowner. If Scott has a “superior” mentality here, he deserves a Grammy for his great execution because almost all of his guests take him there. There is no one else to decide that it has no intention. ‘God’s Country’ and ‘Telekinesis’ have solid verses. Each verse in ‘Hyna’ and ‘Luv’ is superbly combined with the rap with different syllables and interesting beats. However, there is not enough content. It’s nobody’s innovation, but that doesn’t make you immune to criticism if you expect a mediocre creation on your part. If he didn’t want his store lines to be questioned, he could dedicate himself to making compilation albums like Metro Boomin or DJ Khaled.

One immediately wants to listen to Rob49 again after Scott recites a short verse on ‘Topia Twins’. When Future laments in ‘Telekinesis’ that this “using bad drugs in your lonely mansion,walking around with papa in hand”, you can feel that someone is finally describing what the nihilism of a rich young man should be like. ‘I know?’ It’s typical song is “I’ve got 20 women but nobody acts like you”, but there are five artists on the album (Drake, Future, 21 Savage, Young Thug and even The Weeknd) who do it better than them. can do. ,

Scott takes the initiative with several verses and rhythm changes, including one of the best loops of the year in the last part of ‘Skitzo’, which Suena came from the underworld with Biggie and Tupac through a song Have resolved your disagreement. Unfortunately, the rapper leaves you wanting to hear a good freestyle, and limits himself to telling us that he “Prefer Ye over Biden, In ‘Sirens’, it is sung “Description“Who”day well,hey-al,Pee-bucket“y”party-we-all“, words that are complemented with “party-v-top, It may have cost millions of dollars to build, but it’s not a million dollar wrap.

in social networks, utopia i got a lot of comparisons too Yeezus (which comes from cult rapper Blackie). Scott spent his first year as a musician with Kanye and was involved in the design of Yeezus, before one can ask oneself at what point these two solo albums compare to Scott’s previous work. Like Cosa, Entreven from Las Ensenzas de Kanye utopia, ‘Lost Forever’ sounds suspiciously like a song that references his mentor. The album’s subtle sonic texture is the clearest example of this. But rap producers and fans are mistaken if they believe that the awakening of Kanye’s talent is limited only to beating the sound and transitions. Except for legitimate criticisms for Ye in 2023. At his best, he was always a great composer of rhymes, but that was because he was boasting, calling himself insecure and hypocritical, or describing a dysfunctional relationship. Was doing. In ‘New Slaves’, Kanye fueled the Illuminati frenzy of 2013 by declaring that private prisons and “the new Jim Crow” were public horrors, while Travis merely rhymed with the dreaded Satanism.i believe i’m the devil cause i feel like a priest, There is no point in comparison.

A sense of aesthetics always attracts potential admirers to a work of art, but it is passion that determines who will admire it forever. utopia It’s the perfect record for young fans who just want to scream moshin’ (wearing the artist’s paraphernalia), but there are other followers who expect the rappers to deliver something that stands out. This doesn’t mean they need to be composition monsters or be overly introspective, but they can be irreverent like Rob49, confused like Young Thug, raw like Future or just Playboy Carti. Can do good delivery. Scott’s music really sounds like a pairing that makes you wonder why producers keep giving this guy hits all the time.

at the production level, utopia you are wasteful This is already similar to Kanye’s eccentricities heroes and villains by Metro Boomin. We can increase the number of invited artists and co-producers of the album, but if we can watch the award ceremony with the world of celebrities with the hope of getting a good meme, we can’t wait for so many people to come together. Shouldn’t Do your work. There’s no doubt why Scott maintains good relations with LeBron James and Kevin Durant: He knows how to move around in the studio just like they know how to defend their teams in the NBA. But the reality is that, despite the fact that he is an extraordinary healer, he is a moderately acceptable rapper. those two realities are incompatible utopia,