Travis Scott plans concert at Circus Maximus

After postponing his performance at the Pyramids of Giza, the Texan rapper has announced another concert at his hometown in Rome.

The Roman Empire built the first and largest hippodrome of its time, capable of accommodating 150,000 people; The circus eventually became the exemplar model for the Romans, in addition to religious ceremonies.

currently he circus maximus It is a cultural site that serves as a public park, but its history as a recreation center will be revived travis scott On this August 7th, from 21:00 local time. The Ticketmaster deterrent will be available on the third of the month, with prices still not announced.

The concert in Italy came as a surprise after its performance in Egypt was postponed indefinitely due to organizational problems between the organisers. This presentation is to announce the producer’s new album, utopia With which there will also be a film which will have the same name as the concert.

travis scott This ensures that at some point there will be a Giza concert, which I conclude from the organization that there was difficulty in organizing an event in such a close desert. The concert also saw some displeasure from the Egyptian Musicians’ Union, which “deny the identity of Egyptian culture”, a report for Agence France-Presse quoted union representatives as saying.

