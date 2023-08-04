Touring the Million Dollar Mansion of Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Architect

Only minimalist in design, isn’t it? Because this California-style mansion on Cannon Lane in London, to be precise, costs no less than R$106 million and is signed by award-winning Italian architect and Kim Kardashian’s favorite Claudio Silvestrin.

It covers an area of ​​2,417 square meters and was built in 2016 in one of the most luxurious residential streets of London. It has six bedrooms over five floors, as well as a cinema hall, a garage for two cars and its own James Bond-style elevator.

Even the basement deserves attention as it has been converted into a full spa with an indoor pool, massage room, gym, sauna and steam room.

Silvestrin, whose clients range from Kanye West to Giorgio Armani to Artnet heiress Carolyn Neuendorff, built the exterior primarily out of brick and glass.

Inside, the color palette is reduced to earth tones, somewhat cave-like. Yellow-ocher rock from the Italian Dolomites on the walls, oak wood floors and oxidized brass finishes throughout. Its simple, open layout is capped by a dramatic spiral stone staircase.

Photos: Reproduction/Tony Murray Photography

The home has three floors of entertaining space, starting with a reception room that extends throughout the ground floor. A large terrace and beautiful kitchen almost identical to Kardashian’s Los Angeles mansion.

Downstairs, the second reception room is equipped with a cinema and a glass-enclosed living room.

