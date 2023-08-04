Top 10 most watched series of the week







July ended without any major news among the most watched series of the week. The Brazilian has already got his favorite submissions of the month and has marathoned with such intensity that the rankings have barely changed. Still, there’s room for some news to appear here, mainly related to recent premieres, which made a lot of people want to see what’s new.

The main attraction here is the adaptation of one of the most important science fiction stories in literature. Isaac Asimov’s work got a new season and many people marathoned the first two episodes to get their hands on what had just come out of the oven.

By the way, it is also interesting to know how the production of Apple TV+ fell into people’s choice, even though it is not such a popular platform. Four streaming titles are among the most watched, which shows how true the Apple service has been to the quality of its series.

Another highlight is the return of a certain magician, who won the new episodes and this made many people rush to watch the episodes to be able to say goodbye to their hero, who leaves the series.

It’s worth remembering that the ranking takes into account the volume of searches done by Brazilian users on Justwatch, a platform that aggregates information about streaming.

10. ‘The Witcher’

last episode of the third season ofMagician’ arrived and helped keep the wizard Geralt of Rivia alive. Not only because many people marathon the episodes already available to prepare for the conclusion, but because the chapter marks the departure of Henry Cavill from the series, who will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth from next year.

Based on a successful book series, the series follows this magician in a fantasy world filled with monsters and political intrigue. And although the protagonist avoids getting involved in these disputes between kingdoms as much as possible, he finds himself intrinsically involved in it all, to the point that his daughter, Ciri (Freya Allen) is the centerpiece of an entire dispute involving the continent. It becomes

‘Magician’ Available on Netflix.

9. ‘The Summer That Changed My Life’

second season ofThe summer that changed my life It continues to win hearts of all the spirited youth of the country. And rightly so, because the adaptation of the book of the same name captures the spirit of the original work by bringing to the fore all the teenage dilemmas of Bailey (Lola Tung), a 15-year-old girl who thinks this is the last wonderful summer she’ll spend with her friends. at the house of A friend of the family.

Amidst this approach to adult life she finds herself caught in a whirlwind of emotions along with two old childhood friends and some new revelations. And it’s as she tries to understand herself and find out what her heart truly desires that we keep on reveling in each episode.

‘The summer that changed my life’ Available on Prime Video.

8. ‘Air Hijacking’

It’s not hard to understand why ‘Hijacking in the Air’ won the hearts of so many viewers. In a story filled with suspense and tension, we follow in real time the hijacking of a plane mid-flight. Over seven hours, the series unfolds minute by minute the crisis surrounding the flight between Dubai and London and how the teams on the ground try to deal with the crisis.

Starring Idris Elba, the series makes excellent use of real-time storytelling which is very unusual and reminds us of the classic 24 Hrs.

‘Air Hijacking’ is available on Apple TV+.

7. ‘Among Strangers’

Another typical Apple production, ‘among strangers“Tom Holland remains elevated by bringing in this true crime that divided critics and public opinion, but which left no one with a marathon.”

with Amanda Seyfried (‘drop out‘) and Sasha Lane (‘bad boy’), the plot tells the story of a man who is arrested after a mass shooting in New York. And when an investigator decides to learn more about this suspect, we learn more about his trajectory and understand who he really is – in addition to uncovering some shocking revelations about the case. .

‘Among Strangers’ Available on Apple TV+.

6. ‘Jack Ryan’

Based on the work of Tom Clancy, ‘jack ryan‘ That’s the mix of action and espionage that we love and that always gives good stories – it’s not by chance, this series has been one of the most watched series of the week in Brazil for some time now. And, even if it’s a bit out of breath, the plot, led by John Krasinski, should still be appearing here for a while.

In this final episode of the series, we see Jack acting as Acting Deputy Director while trying to figure out how the corruption scheme that took over the agency worked. A race against time before he is discovered and the criminals escape.

‘Jack Ryan’ Available on Prime Video.

5. ‘Silo’

Fulfilling the quota of post-apocalyptic series, ‘silo’ It has already become a favorite of the people. Not only because it has been one of the most watched series on streaming for quite some time now, but also because it makes excellent use of an already prevalent theme and brings in new elements to create a tense and engaging story. uses.

The series depicts a post-apocalyptic future in which the planet’s surface has been mysteriously destroyed, resulting in the near-extermination of humanity. The few survivors hide in an underground silo that no one knows who built it and when. And it is when these doubts begin to emerge that the true face of the new world emerges, as questions lead to unwanted answers and a search for anyone who dares to doubt the new status quo.

‘silo’ Available on Apple TV+.

4. ‘Foundation’

Another Apple TV+ exclusive series, ‘foundation’ The World adapts one of the most important and influential works of science fiction. Like the books by Isaac Asimov, the series follows the journey of a group of exiles to save humanity and rebuild civilization. It is in the midst of the collapse of the great Galactic Empire that an almost ancestral wisdom resurfaces to guide its faithful to a new beginning – or will this be its true end?

starring Jared Harris (‘Chernobyl’) and Lee Pace (‘Guardians of the Galaxy’), the production recently premiered its second season, causing many people to rush to watch all the episodes so far – a journey that’s truly been worth it.

‘foundation’ Available on Apple TV+.

3. ‘Closed Circle’

HBO’s most recent premiere has established itself as one of the most-watched series in July. And it’s easy to understand whyclosed circle’ The premiere attracted a great deal of public attention.

Directed by Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh (‘traffic’), the plot focuses on the investigation of a failed kidnapping and how police progress connects stories about very different people in New York. So, as the officers delve deeper into this mystery, many secrets are revealed.

‘closed circle’ Available on HBO Max.

2. ‘Bear’

One week after our weekly ranking,’Bear‘ returns with everything in the list of most watched series. And that’s something that makes perfect sense, considering the second season is set to debut in Brazil in August.

The series focuses on a young chef who has recently lost his father and inherits a small restaurant. Upon taking over the business, he not only finds the establishment on the verge of bankruptcy, but also disorganized and unstructured in terms of people. Thus, he needs to rebuild the business while at the same time dealing with his worries and the grief of a family loss.

‘Bear’ Available on Star+.

1. ‘Secret Invasion’

Not too surprising,secret attack‘ is still high and is leading our weekly ranking. The series is the newest chapter in this epic cinematic universe, putting the superheroes on the back burner and focusing on their efforts to deal with the alien threat without relying on humans and powers.

Eventually, when a group of shape-shifting aliens, the Skrulls, decide to invade and take over Earth, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is forced to return to action and show that he can save the world. Why is the world’s deadliest spy? Using only his wits and a general distrust of everyone around him, the one-eyed agent must deal with the mistakes of his past while trying to secure the future of the planet.

‘Secret Invasion’ Available on Disney+.

