Top 10 Champion Duos for League of Legends Arena

If you want to complete the League of Legends arena mode, we bring you the top 10 duos in the game to get all the points you want.

community League of Legends He’s been asking Riot Games for years for a new game mode in the title. Over the past few seasons, the team has brought us various experiments that have not quite converged among the players.

However, things have changed in the 2023 season, and after a long period of development, it seems that the Riot team has found the key. And this is the arena mode brings us a feverish fight against the other three pairings, where the one left standing wins, regardless of the resources we spend to finish off the opponent.

Although it was released as a “test”, the level of detail and speed of the game made it one of the most popular and beloved MOBA modes.

However, not all character duets work. For that reason, we bring you the top 10 champion pairs to play in arena mode in League of Legends.

The best duets for sand

Tariq’s phenomenon: why is he so good?

riot game

League of Legends Arena Mode: Top 10 Duos

With over 150 champions at our disposal, we know it can be a little tricky to figure out which champions can have good Arena synergies. Therefore, we bring you all this data collected from mobiles which shows us the couples with the most wins in the Arena.

The couples are as follows:

Updated August 4, 2023:

With the changes made in patch 13.15, Tariq is almost out of the squadeven so, it is still present on characters with mobility or long range.

In its turn, Fiora is considered one of the strongest players along with Jax and Kayle.

Demacian one of the natural duelists in the game while Jax (W) will make us win the duel.

Besides, Cale will depend on our matchup however, at the start of the game, by the time he reaches level 6, he will become a beast. Focus on getting attack speed or range buffs.

Why is Tarik so good in Arena mode?

riot game Uphill? There were victories in the Arena mode, a lot of victories

Even though Tarik has no range and his mobility is almost a joke, what makes him one of the best characters for Arena is him (passive). Even nerfed in mode.

Bravado makes every time you use a skill the character’s next two basic attacks are boosted. Also reduced the cooldown of spells for fast attacks.

For example, if we do (Q + auto attack) We’re automatically resetting our ability cooldowns, which means we can spam his ability set like crazy.

If we combine it (passive) with the increases that the game gives us, such as infinite burn or a reduction in the cooldown of our abilities we literally have a DC machine. Thus, when the ring of fire decreases, we have a chance to win thanks to our healing and our stun (E).

Do you have more tricks how to play it Here.

That’s all! This is everything you need to know about the best Arena duos in League of Legends.