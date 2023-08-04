Tom Cruise tries to get Sofia Vergara back after being rejected by Shakira

Since his interest in Shakira waned, actor Tom Cruise is focused on rekindling his romance with 51-year-old Colombian actress Sofia Vergara, whom he dated for a few months during 2005, soon after their breakup. . The actor with actress Penelope Cruz.

star ofmodern Family‘ announced the end of her marriage to actor Joe Manganiello last month after a seven-year relationship.

power connection

Tom Cruise, now 61, met Sofia at an Oscars party thrown by Will Smith in 2005, and they soon began dating. Although the relationship was low-key (only one photo of the two of them together has been released), a source claims that they had a lot of fun during a relationship that lasted a few months and ended amicably.

Rumors at the time claimed that the ending was caused by religious conflicts: Vergara, who is Catholic, did not want to give up her religion, and Tom would have taken the actress to meet the leader of the Scientology Church.

Sofia Vergara. (Photo: reproduction/Instagram/@sophiavargara)

As of now, Sofia’s reaction to the actor’s advances is still unknown, but a source claims that the actress will be enjoying the freedom and partying for a while before entering into a relationship, dating seriously after the divorce is finalized. Will go on

shakira out

In mid-May of this year, Tom Cruise and Shakira met at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, and according Ok! magazineIt seemed the actor was determined to win back the heart of the singer, who recently divorced former footballer Piqué after discovering he had been unfaithful, ending their 11-year marriage. magazine Heat It was revealed that Shakira had to beg Cruz to stop flirting with her, and that she did not feel the same, despite the actor insisting that the two were in a relationship.

Rumors have recently surfaced about a possible romance between the 46-year-old Colombian singer and British pilot Lewis Hamilton, which has already generated hordes of fans and followers who are wishing the singer happiness.

Featured photo: Collage of Tom Cruise and Sofia Vergara. Playback/Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock/olharddigital/Instagram/@sophiavargara