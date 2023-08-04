Tom Brady joins the wave of investment in English football

The NFL league’s entry into Birmingham followed operations led by great fortunes at the historic clubs. Of the 20 premiership teams, 17 are foreign-owned.

Football season lasts through the summer, but activity in Despatch is not carried out. In fact, the English Premier League has not stopped for a whole year, the league with the most financial power in the world due to its annual income of 6,500 million. andClubs boast an increased ability to spend on chips and wages, thanks to a battery of operations that have revolutionized the structure of teams and that see the Championship being locked down in the second tier.

Last up is NFL legend Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl winners have acquired a minority stake in Birmingham City, which finished 17th in the competition last season. It aims to revive the fortunes of a club he describes as “symbolic”, but which took more than a decade to be relegated from the top division.

Reynolds to Los Glazers

The election of Brady, who will be chairman of the board and strengthen the marketing department, is no accident as Knighthead Capital Fund, directed by American entrepreneur Tom Wagner, has taken up with 45.6% of the club. The already-drafted NFL quarterback has already made other deals with the magnates, such as investing in a pickleball team, that has caused an uproar in the United States. Brady also has a stake in the Las Vegas Aces (WNBA) and is the Dueno of the E1 Series team, an electric boat circuit run by Alejandro Agag, who counts Rafa Nadal or Didier Drogba on his row.

Brady has joined the recent interest of foreign businessmen and celebrities in English clubs. In the lower leagues in the United Kingdom, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham Mitted (Fifth Division) in 2021. YJJ Watt, another NFL executor who invested in Burnley, recently joined the premiership where overseas operations have been numerous. So much so that only three of the 20 clubs that were relegated to the highest division last season had retained English duenos even before the pandemic. It is about Brentford, Brighton and Tottenham which are currently closed for sale despite interest from Iranian-American billionaire Jaham Najafi.

In the biggest transaction of the rest of the clubs, Chelsea lead the way, claiming a record deal in the Premiership after Clearlake and Todd Bohli paid €3,140 million in 2022, acquired by Consortia with Lewis’s backing. Pooja wins. Hamilton or Serena Williams. He is not the only investor in English football who does not come from the corporate world, as actor Michael B. Jordan’s involvement or LeBron James’ pledge to Liverpool suggests this.

Another controversial case was Manchester City, which has been owned since 2008 by Arab Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with SilverLike, China Media Capital and Citic Group. 2021 by a consortium formed by the Fondo Público de Inversion Saudi (PIF). PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media. El Arsenal is also known for being the property of North American Stan Kroenke, who has been his dueno since 2018.

A summary and follow, if there is no surprise, in this 2023 l Manchester United the point will be placed in the hands of Los Glazers, the very famous multi-millionaire family in the industry. It took several months to negotiate its sale to a group of investors led by Sheikh Jassim Al Thani, thus boosting Qatar’s power in the sport and the influx of capital into English football.