Todos Los ‘Areglitos’ De Las Kardashians – El Diario MX

“Kim Kardashian has had surgery”, it’s a phrase that’s definitely been heard a thousand times, but finally we’ll tell you which are the plastic surgeries that all members of the Kardashian squad have confirmed so far ( and denied).

You might be thinking that this family has all but been cured with operations and even over the years they have admitted to some of the things that have been done, the truth is that they have been through beauty treatments as well. There are radical ones that don’t always involve injections or scalpels.

Apart from this, he has a strict gym routine and personal trainer. Is this the secret of your timeless beauty? If you want to know which plastic surgeries the sisters got done, we tell you!

kourtney kardashian

Confirmation: boob-job

In 2011, Kourtney revealed that she would have regretted it if she had done the boob job and said that someday the implants would have to be paid for. Even though we don’t have any new information about you since the wedding, Kourt says she felt “lovely” before the surgery.

Business: Brazilian Butt Lift and Botox

On her Instagram, in a comment, a person assured that Kourt had a butt lift and modified her face with Botox, which she did. What is necessary to mention is that Kourtney is a lover of fitness and wellness, so it is likely that her figure will go down below this.

Kim Kardashian

Confirmation: Botox

We know that there has been a lot of speculation about the plastic surgery done by the other Kardashian sister. In a 2010 interview with ABC News, Kim confirmed that Botox had been applied before and that it was the only one that was done on her face.

Last year, in 2022, in her interview with Allure, she confirmed that she had used injections, but by then she had recovered a lot. Kim is fond of beauty treatments and has tried everything possible to look young and have great skin.

Affirm: Re-affirm healing to the body

After having children, in 2017, Kim revealed via her Snapchat that she underwent a re-affirmation treatment for the skin of her entire body. I told you that after shaming yourself, your navel undergoes thousands of changes and these remedies help the skin around it to look like before.

Affirmation: Elimination of stretch marks

After being North, the businesswoman and influencer was not happy with the stretch marks on her breast and opted out of laser treatments in 2018.

Occupation: Nose job

Although many people believe that Kim had a nose operation, she claims that the truth is that she has never touched it. In her same interview with Allure, she also clarified that she has never had any fillers on her lips and cheekbones.

Kylie Jenner

Confirmed: Lip Fillers

Kylie Jenner has spoken out about her insecurities when it comes to having smaller lips. In 2021, on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, Kylie confessed that their first kiss made her very insecure and even though it had been known since 2015 that she had used lip fillers, this was the only time Jenner Talked directly on this topic.

Confirmed: Fillers In 2019, Kylie confessed to some of her fans that, wanting to copy her look, she used fillers and she wasn’t about to deny it.

Confirmed: boob job

In the final episode of “The Kardashians” season three, Kylie reveals to her best friend, Stassi Karanikolaou, that she had sinus surgery before Stormi was born, but that she regrets it today.

Khloe Kardashian

Confirmation: nose job

Although many believe that Khloe has had a thousand plastic surgeries on her face, in 2021 she said that she only had a nose job.

Confirmed: Injections, But Not Botox

Khloe gets dermal fillers to correct expression lines on her face but says she has never had Botox and doesn’t react well to it. The network has been heavily criticized for Khloe’s changing appearance, but apparently, it’s just digital retouching.

Kendall Jenner

The supermodel has not confirmed any plastic surgery. On the contrary, it has been hinted on several occasions to operate there, which has already been denied several times.