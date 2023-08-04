Tobey Maguire says working with Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield in ‘No Way Home’ has brought him back to acting.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in 2021 brings Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield together in a single film for the first time; All three Spider-Men give fans an emotional reunion Which awakened nostalgia for those who grew up with his films. Maguire confesses to returning to superhero role 14 years after ‘Spider-Man 3’ Working with Holland and Garfield has returned her desire to act.

The new book ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie’ collects many of Maguire’s statements about his experience on the film, including what he says feel “grateful” To be able to be a part of this project and he was all set to do so, although he was quite nervous as well. Furthermore, he believes that working with Garfield and Holland brought back his desire to act and that the bond they formed was passed through on screen.

“It was great for me to work with Andrew and Tom, it was really special, a very enriching experience. It revived my interest in acting.” It felt like a real brotherhood, which we were looking for for ourselves and the characters. But after these dynamics were gone, to feel a real connection and love for these people, and to have fun, it was all energizing and revitalizing for me.

The actor also says meeting Alfred Molina, who plays Doctor Octopus, and Willem Dafoe, who plays the Green Goblin, was incredible: “I love these guys and I respect them as great talents as well as fascinating human beings.” I do It was great fun; it was like a date,

Maguire has previously stated that if he proposes a Spider-Man project, it is up to him to decide. Actor Thomas Haden Church commented some time ago that he heard rumors of a possible ‘Spider-Man 4’ Sam Raimi is in the news again, but nothing is confirmed. Maguire’s character made a separate cameo in ‘Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse’, but we don’t know what her future in the MCU is.

maybe we can see it in some of them Los Vengadores upcoming movies, but nothing is safe. Holland, for his part, finds himself in the creative process of the fourth delivery of his Arachnid saga and assures he has found reason to make a new film. I also told you that I have a whatsapp group Garfield and Maguire are referred to as “the Los Spider-Boys” and assured that they are “like brothers”. We will have to wait to see if we get to see them together again on the big screen.