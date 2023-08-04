Titanic: We know where the song whispered by Rose at the end of the movie came from – Movie News

Have you ever wondered where the song Rose hums at the end of Titanic as she floats on the deck after the ship sinks came from? Thanks to a scene that was cut from the film, we have the answer to that question.

We are at the end of Titanic. As the James Cameron memorial ends and the supposedly unsinkable ship sinks to the bottom of the ocean, Rose (played by Kate Winslet) floats onto a piece of wood that’s too small for two people. At the end of her bondage, she eagerly awaits rescue.

Jack, completely submerged in the water, is already frozen dead, but she doesn’t know it yet, and she softly hums a little song, her eyes turned to the stars.

“Come Josephine, what flies in my machine, flies, flies, madly…”

This tune, which we hear Jack at the beginning of the film before the two characters share their first kiss on the deck of the Titanic, seems like it came out of nowhere. what song is this exactly? Where did Jack and Rose hear it before it was whispered?

This is actually an original song, written by Fred Fischer and Alfred Bryan, and very popular in the early 20th century. Officer come in my flying machine josephineThe special was introduced in 1911 by Ada Jones and Billy Murray. Given that the Titanic began its voyage the following year, it’s entirely conceivable that Jack and Rose would enjoy humming this song.

Do you remember the loss of Titanic? His Intriguing True Story Could Change The Ending Of The Movie

But thanks to a scene cut from James Cameron’s film, we can also guess where he first heard it. Indeed, the sequence in question (which wasn’t added to the final cut) takes place right after the popular third class passenger party (starting at 09:52 in the video below).

We see Jack and Rose walking the deck of the Titanic after the night and singing the famous tune together, which we can assume they just heard. Shortly afterwards, as they are about to part, the two lovers look up at the sky and see a shooting star passing by.

“My grandfather used to tell me: every time you see someone, there is a soul that goes to heaven”, Jack said.

A line that gains all its meaning when applied to the final scene, where Rose hums the same words while looking up at the stars, without suspecting that Jack, right next to her, has ascended into the sky around her. Has gone.