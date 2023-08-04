TICKETS FOR TIËSTO IN MEXICO 2023: PRICES AND WHERE TO BUY THEM

TIËSTO will perform in Mexico 2023 on the milestone of his Tour Chasing Sunsets. Here we tell you the details of the tickets.

TiëstoThe popular Dutch DJ and producer, became a trend in Mexico in the last few hours and confirmed one of the most expected news. From 9 to 12 November it will perform at Playa El Medano in Cabo San Lucas as part of its international tour titled Chasing Sunsets.

Artist who has collaborated with important international singers like Beyonce, Coldplay, Kanye West, John Legend and Post Malone, will play all his hits En Vivo. That’s why it’s such a hit “Motto”, “Don’t Be Shy” and “The Business”among others.

Ahead we share all the details so that you are one of the first to get tickets to watch it Tiësto In La Playa El Medano in Cabo San Lucas: When you can buy and prices are confirmed excluding service charges.

Tickets to see TIËSTO in Mexico in 2023 can be obtained on the Etickets website, you can access the same thing Click here,

03/08 Preventa CityBanamex – 2:00 pm

– 2:00 pm 08/04 general sale – 2:00 pm

+¿cuales son los precios?