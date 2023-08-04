This is the only film that could introduce the Sinister Six into the Spider-Man universe – Noticias de Cine

The Spider-Man cinematic universe may also include an iconic group of supervillains known as the Sinister Six. For that to happen, everything hinges on this next film from Sony Pictures

Spider-Man is by far the most popular character of the last few years. ya like the sea n live-action movies spider man: on the way home where we witnessed the world’s greatest fan service bringing Peter Parker together tom holland, Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield, Until the animated success of A Traves del Spider-Verso.

And no matter how hard the studios try, bringing together the iconic group of villains known as the Sinister Six has become an impossible task. Despite this, Sony Pictures has a film down its sleeve and if it decides to do so, this is the only film that can bring this reality to life.

This is Kraven El Cazador, where we’ll see Aaron Taylor-Johnson step into the shoes and skins of the iconic villain from the friendly Spider-Man. The most important detail is that their parent group The Sinister Six is ​​composed of Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, Buttrey, Mysterio, and Kraven.

Yes, we have already seen all the villains separately, but always in the form of a character from a Spider-Man movie. On occasion the Craven hunter will be the first of the group to have a personal leashWhich is why Sony Pictures may now be paving the way for what fans have been waiting for years.

It is true that El Esprandante Hombre Arana de Garfield tried to take this group to the cinema, but things did not go as expected, then the third delivery was canceled and the idea was buried. The difference is that Sony already has the most solid foundation of this arachnid universe. poison In Tom Hardy And of course, El Spidey de Hollande.

And indeed this prospect excites us, the key will be in patience, due to the struggle of Hollywood actors and screenwriters, the premiere of Craven El Cazador was postponed until August 30, 2024. Yep, we’re a year away again. Would you like Kraven to eventually be in the group of villains that Spider-Man will fight, just like in the comics and animated series?