This hair oil fights ‘frizz’, hydrates and leaves you feeling like a luxury perfume

Take steps to detangle and protect your hair despite the strong odor.

Hair oil is a great option to control hair curly hair Shines more. However, this oil goes a step further as it seals the ends to protect hair from heat and give it a healthier look. Oh yeah, and the delicious Huelle, like a luxury perfume.

If you don’t know the OUAI brand, you should know that its founder is the darling of the famous Jane Atkin, who was probably seen on the program keeping up with the Kardashians Or on Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram.

I love all the OUAI products I’ve tried, from its shampoo to its spray for waves, but one of my favorites is its rinse-free conditioner. However, there is little evidence of its acceptability on hair and that has won me over as well.

Hair Oil OUAI.

This vegan hair oil contains a blend of African galangal essence and Asian borraja. To be honest, I’m no beauty expert, so I haven’t heard of most of these ingredients, but I can say that this combination has made my hair super soft.

Like all OUAI products, it also has a distinctive scent: in this case it’s called Rue Scent. Honorable. It has notes of violet, gardenia, cananga flower and white almizcal to create a floral scent. You will get tons of compliments when you use it, at least for me.

To use it, apply a small amount to your hands and gently shake it to warm it up. You can apply it on wet or dry hair, avoiding the roots, down the line to eye height. Use pennants as cuirass. I love using it on the ends after brushing. Keep in mind that little product matters a lot.

your healthy hair everywhere

You can buy a 45ml bottle of this hair oil for $30 or bet the smaller size, which costs $16 on the Ouai website. Although this brand is a bit more expensive than the products commonly found in parapharmacies, it lasts a long time and there is no doubt that the results are worth it.

Accept for hair OUAI tamano viaje.

Why do people love him?

Over 2,000 Amazon buyers gave it 5 out of 5 stars and praised its “incredible color”: “¡huel muy bien! It’s so delicate and has floral notes”, wrote one person. “I love it . fight well curly, But don’t return hair grasiento! It’s a bit pricey, but if we have to consider how long it lasts, I’d say it’s worth it!”.

Someone else commented, “That’s an incredible endorsement”. “Added volume and mucho brillo to my roots! It has impressed me and the fragrance is mesmerizing!”.

