Clive Owen, Michael Caine, Julianne Moore and a great cast make up this feature film.

When the dystopian science fiction Children of Men hit theaters fifteen years ago, filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón saw it as a warning about the future. Released five years after 9/11, the film imagined a ruined society scarred by terrorism, ravaged by war, plagued by xenophobia and human rights abuses.

In the storyline, it is not known why, but women can no longer become pregnant. The youngest human being died at the age of 18 and humanity is seriously discussing the possibility of extinction. A disillusioned former activist-turned-bureaucrat living in a world ravaged by violence, Theodore Farron (Clive Owen) is sought out by his ex-wife Julianne (Julianne Moore) and introduces him to a young woman who is mysteriously pregnant. Thus, they start protecting him at all costs, believing that the child to come is the salvation of humanity.

To give you an idea, Children of Men (in the original) was nominated for three Oscar categories in 2007. Visually impeccable, the production stood to generate some debate that still resonates in our society today. in an interview for NBC A few years back, David Arata, co-author of the feature, said:

We thought the film was a cautionary tale. But now, I think (contemporary) audiences are saying, ‘This is not a cautionary tale. This is happening in the United States of America.

Set in London in 2027, Filhos da Esperança also anticipated some important details of the local landscape. Those who paid attention saw that TileOne of the city’s most iconic skyscrapers, it features in the film despite not actually being built in 2006 – the year the feature was released. According to the director, the insertion of the building’s silhouette using special effects was done keeping in mind the future generations, who would live with the already standing building on a daily basis.

The time travel series we always forgot existed: scores great and is considered the best sci-fi

Similarly, other minor details have gone unnoticed, such as the shirt worn by Clive Owen at the London Olympics – which will only take place in 2012; and the death of Queen Elizabeth II – who died the previous year.