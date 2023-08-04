They will provide mental health services to companies in Queretaro.

At least 10 companies based in Querétaro will be able to access mental health services for young workers, warned Virginia Hernandez Vasquez, Secretary of State for Youth Affairs (SEJUVE).

In an interview, a government official indicated that SEJUVE has more fifty psychologists who care for young people. He noted that from the very beginning, the administration provided 35 thousand 261 attention is mainly focused on problems such as anxiety, depression and stress.

“We’re going to be reaching out to companies. This is important for young people who are already working, who have other responsibilities. You must give them this accompaniment (…) We want them to know that everything is in order, not in order and that it is worth asking for help.“, he stressed.

On the other hand, he explained that within three weeks of the month August The first company will be visited for mental health workshops.

In addition, it indicated that most of the psychological assistance provided 27.3%, were provided to young people from 19 to 23 years old; followed by 24.4% between the ages of 24 and 29 and 16.6% from 16 to 18 years old. while 18.3% attention was paid to people aged 30 to 44 years.

In a smaller percentage 9.2% they were teenagers 12 to 15 years old And 3% fit older people 45 years.

According to federal government data compiled by the World Health Organization (WHO), 280 million young people aged 15 to 24 have or live with mental illness; but only 20% receive adequate treatment.

Added to this is the fact that suicide is considered the second leading cause of death in the young population, according to the WHO, as it representsl 8.5% of the total number of deaths of this group with an indicator 13.5 suicide for every 100 thousand young people

If you need help, SEJUVE offers free psychological help via WP: 442 466 6575.

