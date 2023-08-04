They raised US$32 million to help prevent cancer from returning after surgery.

Surge Therapeutics is working on a treatment that, given during surgery, could help surgically removed cancers return.

When someone has a tumor located in one part of the body, traditional treatment is quite simple: resort to surgery to remove it. But these operations are not perfect. Tumors can grow back, often due to immune system suppression that can occur after surgery.

Purpose of Surge Therapeutics

Cambridge-based Surge Therapeutics aims to change that. with hydrogel immunotherapy treatment under development. The company’s product claims to remove the tumor, like Neosporin for a cut or bruise: It is used after the removal of the tumor in order to reduce the likelihood of recurrence of cancer.

On Wednesday, the company announced that it had secured a $32 million Series B round.. The deal brings the total venture capital investment to $60 million. The company plans to use the new investment to continue developing its immunotherapy and advance its clinical trials.

Generally speaking, Immunotherapy is a range of cancer treatments designed to increase the immune system’s ability to fight cancer.. But what makes Surge’s solution different from others is that it is administered during surgery, unlike other immunotherapies that are given a few weeks before or a few weeks after surgery.

Michael Goldberg, CEO and founder of the company, explains the fact that these cancer treatments cannot be delivered in the weeks leading up to surgery. this is the reason why your company’s product is so necessary.

“So, there is a month in total: two weeks before, two weeks after, sometimes more, but a month during which the patient does not receive medication,” he explains. “And it turns out that actually this is probably the most critical time, the most lucrative time and place for them to get drugs.”

How did Goldberg get started?

Goldberg has long been interested in biology. Born in Toronto in 1981, he graduated from the Department of Biological Chemistry at the University of Toronto and then received a master’s degree in biotechnology from the University of Cambridge (England). From there, he enrolled at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he completed his PhD under Moderna founder Robert Langer.

After completing his PhD, he studied with Biogen founder Philip Sharp. He was then hired as a professor at Harvard Medical School. There, his lab found that in multiple types of cancer, they could prevent cancer from recurring and make the body more resistant to cancer growing elsewhere by providing immunotherapy at the site and during surgical removal of the tumor.

“It’s a turnkey solution for reprogramming the immune system.” Phil Graesky, partner at KdT Ventures.

It was this research that led him to found Surge in 2018. The company’s mission, he says, “is to create a world where no one loses a loved one to a preventable recurrence after cancer surgery.”

After optimization of the product composition and completion of preclinical studies, the company received its first IND from the FDA in 2023.and in the same year began its first clinical trials.

In this trial, Surge was able to dose two patients in one phase with its candidate, STM-416, for patients with recurrent bladder cancer. The dose delivered a hydrogel containing the anticancer drug to the site of tumor removal.

This was done to improve the survival of patients operated on for this disease. Goldberg says this is the first time a human patient has received intraoperative (meaning “during surgery”) immunotherapy.

The Series B round, led by Bioluminescence Ventures and involving Piedmont Capital, KdT Ventures and others, aims to collect clinical data, move three programs into Phase 1, and move three programs into Phase 2A to generate evidence. conceptual data that cancer will not recur after using your product.

Phil Graesky, a partner at KdT Ventures, says one of the reasons his company is investing is because he believes “intraoperative immunotherapy will become the standard of care.” He adds that what’s unique about Surge is that it’s a simple solution that delivers immunotherapy directly to the tumor, unlike other immunotherapy drugs that are more toxic. “It’s a turnkey solution for reprogramming the immune system.”

Goldberg says the goal is to change the standard of care. He also spoke about the magnitude of this impact on the production of a one-time treatment to prevent cancer recurrence for the benefit of the individual patient and the health care system as a whole.

“We are thrilled to be able to revolutionize the treatment of cancer patients,” he says.

*According to information from Forbes USA