They identify a genetic variant that contributes to the control of HIV.

A study involving the AIDS Research Institute (IrsiCaixa), a center established with the support of the La Caixa and Generalitat Foundation, and Hospital Clínic-Idibaps has identified a change in the human genome associated with better control of HIV replication. The finding, published in the journal Nature, is the result of a genomic study of 3,879 people living with the virus.and that they have African ancestors, It is reported by Europa Press.

change lies close to the CHD1L gene, located on chromosome 1, and appears to primarily affect macrophages, cells that play a key role in the immune system and maintaining HIV persistence. So far, in previous studies conducted mainly with Caucasians, this genetic modification has not been detectedand understanding the role of this gene in HIV infection may allow it to be used as a therapeutic target.

Javier Martinez Picado The IrsiCaixa researcher assured that “there are people who, despite the fact that they live with active HIV infection, the amount of virus in their blood below standard threshold is detected in other people suffering from infection. Researchers have already studied the genomes of 6,000 people living in Europe and North America and have found a variant on chromosome 6 associated with HIV control. Josep Maria Miroresearcher at Clínic-Idipabs, indicated that in this trial they wanted to focus “on people of African descent in order to also know the genetics of this population, severely affected by HIV“.

During the study, they analyzed the genome 3,879 people of African descent with HIV infection and the amount of virus in their blood in the absence of antiretroviral treatment. In this way, they were able to determine which genetic variants are present in people with less virus in their blood. “We confirmed the presence genetic variant of chromosome 6 which were previously found in a population of European origin, but we also found new on chromosome 1”, — said Martinez-Picado.

Experiments with genetically modified cells

To understand the role of the gene under study in HIV infection, the team conducted several experiments in the laboratory with genetically modified cells. express or not CHD1L. Researchers have shown that in cells that do not express the gene, HIV replicates with difficulty, while in cells that do express it, macrophages are most affectedinvolved in the activation of the immune response and the maintenance of the viral reservoir.

Miro noted that while they have yet to determine the exact mechanism by which this genetic change achieves limit HIV replication“The results suggest that this gene is involved in the initial stages of the viral cycle and that its action is specifically concentrated in certain cells of the body.”