They detect cells that act like a Trojan horse when they metastasize.

lymph node They are one of the body’s first lines of defense against disease. lOur immune cells leave these “biological police stations” to fight intruders. However, somehow the lymph nodes are also the first stop for most metastatic cancers.

“It’s paradoxical,” says an assistant professor at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. Semir Beyaz. “Cancer immediately affects the lymphatic system, which is responsible for our protection, but the immune cells do nothing. it’s extremely It is important to understand because what is happening is that cancer is taking our whole body hostage.”

To try to figure out what was going on, Beyaz joined a team of scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital. In their study, the results of which were recently published in the journal Journal of Experimental Medicinefound that, for example, in breast cancer lCancer cells tricked the immune system with the MHC-II molecule.

“MHC-II acts as a passport from breast cancer to the body,” Bayaz explains. “It’s kind of a Trojan horse. This convinces the lymph node to let the cancer in and protect it; and from there all chaos.

The mechanism is paradoxical, as elsewhere, such as in the gut, MHC-II helps kill cancer cells before they become a problem. But with cancer like breast immune cells fail to recognize anxiety, and the lymph node perceives this as a false alarm.

Continuing his analogy, Beyaz explains that: “Cancer invades the lymph node: police station. The detectives just say: Welcome! Here is a comfortable sofa. Here is the cafe. ANDThe cancer then “bribes” neighboring cells and it grows. This is what MHC-II does in lymph node metastases.”

In their other experiments in mice, Bayaz’s team also found that higher levels of MHC-II in a subset of cancer cells lead to greater immune suppression in the lymph nodes. This caused more aggressive metastasis, reducing the survival of affected cells.

However, WithWhen they inhibited the production of MHC-II in cancer cells, the lymph nodes felt threatened.. As a result, the cancer could not spread as quickly, and the mice lived longer. “If you remove MHC-II from cancer cells, you stop the invasion,” Beyaz continues. “Lymph nodes stop suppressing the immune response and reduce the cancer’s ability to colonize.”

Through consistent research, Bayaz and his team hope to find out exactly how cancer adapts and spreads, and understanding this mechanism could be important to develop new treatments for metastasis. However, cautions: “The effectiveness of any potential cure will depend on where the cancer first developed. For example, in the gut, we see the opposite of what happens in breast cancer,” Bayaz explains. “There are rules that depend on the context, and this tells us that there is no panacea.”

Despite this, Beyaz believes that this research could one day have large and positive clinical implications that will lead to more effective treatments for metastases since IFuture therapies that target this molecule could help slow the spread of cancer and improve patient outcomes.