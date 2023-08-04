Health

They detect cells that act like a Trojan horse when they metastasize.

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 5 2 minutes read

lymph node They are one of the body’s first lines of defense against disease. lOur immune cells leave these “biological police stations” to fight intruders. However, somehow the lymph nodes are also the first stop for most metastatic cancers.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 5 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Breastfeeding, the best gift for the well-being of the child and to strengthen the bond between two

4 days ago

Israel Medical Association announces health strike

2 weeks ago

MARKET 2023: Matheus Doria’s health problems confirmed

3 weeks ago

They identify 46% of people at risk of living with diabetes in Cucuta.

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button