They are promoting the creation of a National Day to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease in women.

There is a widespread misconception that cardiovascular disease affects women to a minor extent. However, statistics confirm that they are the leading cause of death worldwide among both sexes (Getty).

In Argentina, the leading cause of death is cardiovascular diseasesDespite this reality, in general women don’t pay as much attention to heart health and it’s probably due to low risk perception.

“In our country, every third woman dies from cardiovascular diseases, and it seems obvious that one of the main risk factors among the female population is the lack of awareness of their own risk. This reality requires health policy and coordinated, multidisciplinary action and with government support to reach the target population,” said dr. Claudio Majul, President of the Argentine Society of Cardiology (SAC).

Within this framework bill in the senate of the nation with a view to creating National Women’s Cardiovascular Awareness Day.

Official presentation of a joint project led by The area of ​​the heart and women ‘Dr. Liliana Greenfeld The SAC and with the support of National Senator Eduardo Visky (UCR) took place on May 4, and a meeting took place today to present the details and scope of this initiative.

In Argentina, one in three women die from cardiovascular disease, which is equivalent to one death every 11 minutes (Getty).

Representatives from the Argentine Federation of Cardiology (FAC) were present during the meeting and expressed their support and support for the SAC proposal. During the meeting, the experts agreed that the main goal of the project is raise women’s awareness of their cardiovascular risk and motivate the adoption of preventive measures.

“We propose to set a date October 9because it marks the beginning of women’s cardiovascular health events and campaigns in our country, because on this day in 2005, at the initiative of Dr. Liliana Greenfeldwho was the first female president of the SAC and was also the one who made first coronary angioplasty in our country in October 1980″, said Dr. Veronica Crozat, director of the Heart & Woman Area ‘Dr. Liliana Greenfeld of SAC.

Despite the efforts of scientific societies, cardiovascular diseases are responsible for 32% of all deaths World, no gender differencebringing together non-communicable and preventable diseases,” explained Dr. Roberto Nicolás Aguero, Nuclear Medicine Specialist and Associate Director of the Heart and Woman Unit of Dra. Liliana Greenfeld of SAC.

Among its speeches, the project proposes to declare October 9 as the National Women’s Cardiovascular Awareness Day, and “the national executive, through the competent authorities, will promote during the month preceding this date, through written, digital, radio and television, the holding of events and an educational campaign about the problem and its prevalence among women, emphasizing the importance of prevention and periodic monitoring,” the submitted text says.

The American Heart Association has indicated that heart attacks are more dangerous for women who do not have chest pain, in part because both patients and doctors take longer to identify the problem (Freepik).

The history of this initiative dates back to 2004, when American Society of Cardiology (AHA) started moving’women in red(Go Red For Women) to raise awareness of the reality of cardiovascular disease in women and call on cardiology societies around the world to take action to reduce the incidence of this disease.

Since then, in Argentina, the Argentine Society of Cardiology (SAC) has been promoting, researching and educating specialists in the prevention and control of cardiovascular disease in women. In recognition of this work, in 2018 the National Senate and the National Chamber of Deputies designated work on the heart and women as an area of ​​interest with the aim of raising the awareness of the public and healthcare professionals about cardiovascular issues. needed for discover it early.

The underestimation of cardiovascular risk in women is a phenomenon that persists despite the convincing numbers. A 2021 SAC Heart and Women Area survey of more than 3,300 Argentine women found that 63% cited gynecological tumors as the main cause of death in women, with only 34.9% listing CVD as CVD. threat.

Experts agreed that the main goal of the project is to raise women’s awareness of their risk of cardiovascular disease and encourage them to take preventive measures. GETTY

“Perception data contrast sharply with realityas the 2021 vital statistics data released by the Ministry of Health show that Cardiovascular disease was the leading cause of reported death (27.3% of deaths). and oncological diseases were responsible for 15.9%. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, cardiovascular mortality was the leading cause of death, ahead of infectious diseases,” added Dr Crozat.

To change this reality, the SAC supported the call of the American Heart Association (AHA) and focused its efforts on reaching the target population.

As a precedent in the Americas, in 2019 Brazil declared May 14 as “National Women’s Cardiovascular Awareness Day”.

