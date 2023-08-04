Theater and music, the protagonists of the cultural program of ‘Salamanca Plazas and Patios’ this weekend

this weekend there will continue cultural programming del ayuntamiento de salamanca, inside ‘Salamanca Plaza y Patios’ With a program that includes theater and music.

The first appointment will be this summer, a la nueva de la noche, en el patio chico. last chance to enjoy it The work ‘No Nigues La Paloma’, from the Salmantina company La Befana Producciones a las Nueva de la Noche, en El Patio Chico. Ann Ella Tomas Breton returns to the city he saw born. The composer, already recognized, has returned in search of the inspiration that would help him compose his magnum opus, a national opera that enjoys the same recognition as Italian opera. Susana y Casta would come to explain to him that the work for which he would be recognized had already been written. You just have to accept it and not give up the eponymous style Chico would make immortal.

Saturday is our last chance to see the work ‘Maestro Breton’ by The Salmantine Company Intrusion Teatro A las nuevas de la noche en la plaza de San Boal. A masterpiece written and directed by Roberto García Encinas and interpreted by himself, Manuela Vicente and Esther Nacker.

We will see Breton again in the Plaza de San Boa, next to the Escuela de San Eloy (where the composer studied his first musical education), the café piano, the opera theater and, above all, managing to create an atmosphere of familiarity and closeness to a composer who never left his homeland and returned with authentic respect after visiting the important theaters of Europe.

Saturday is also scheduled Concert by Frontier DuoIn collaboration with Cristian Rodríguez and the Quarteto de Cuerda Valencia in the Garden of Santo Domingo de la Cruz a las Diez y Media de la Noche.

skyward tour This is the new show of the Simante Duo (Antonio Morant and Rubén Simeo), achieved by a talented pair of musicians, with a brilliant alliance of piano and trumpet, united with Cristian Rodríguez percussion and the Cuarteto de Cuerda Valencia.

with ninety nine, which will feature sublime and soulful interpretations of arrangements of great international successes in pop, rock or melodic music, Skyward Tour will be an exciting musical journey through titles such as: Black or White (Michael Jackson), Don’t Stop Me Now (Queen), Like a Prayer (Madonna), Winner Takes It All (Abba), September (Earth Wind and Fire), Final Countdown (Europe), Hero (Mariah Carey), Bad Habits (Ed Sheeran), Clocks (Coldplay ) or My Way (Frank Sinatra). It’s a collection of tributes to great themes from the ’70s to the present day, versions where the original tunes have been re-invented in different contexts and styles. Admission is free until you complete the amount.