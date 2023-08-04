The sustainable bet of Angelina Jolie’s looks a planet

Angelina Jolie follows the idea of ​​buying less and prioritizing the quality of the pieces. “I invest in durable items and then wear them,” she told British Vogue. “Shoes, a favorite coat, a favorite bag, I don’t change things that much, you know?”

That philosophy is undeniably behind her new fashion brand, Atelier Jolie, which will work with underrepresented manufacturers around the world, as well as use materials that aren’t in stock. The actress is already collaborating with Chloé on a capsule collection, which will be released in autumn in the Northern Hemisphere.

Jolie often makes sustainable fashion choices – whether it’s wearing clothes from sustainable brands or inviting her children to wear clothes from her extensive collection on the red carpet.

Below, see four times the actress has already raised the flag for sustainable fashion!

2007

Long before the vintage trend took off on the red carpet, Jolie wore a 1950s lace gown by Pierre Balmain to the premiere of “A Mighty Heart” at the Cannes Film Festival.

2011

Proving just how timeless Jolie’s style is, this Stella McCartney suit — a brand that flies the flag for sustainability — that she wore in New York a decade ago is the perfect investment.

2015 and 2021

Already advocating the reuse of red carpet looks, the actress’ children borrowed pieces from their mother’s collection for the “Eternals” press tour. One of the most memorable moments was when her daughter Zahra attended the “Eternals” press tour wearing a stunning Elie Saab gown that Angelina wore to the 2015 Oscars.

2019 and 2021

Like Zahra, a few days later Shiloh followed in her sister’s footsteps and wore her mother’s dress. Following the upcycling trend, she decided to make some changes to the piece in order to use it on another date of the “Eternals” press tour.

2021

Clearly a fan of Gabriella Hearst’s designs (Jolie was photographed with a Nina bag from the brand of the same name), the actress wore Chloé tailoring while walking in Paris with Zahara.

This article was originally published in british vogue