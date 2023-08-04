The most anticipated films of August in Ecuadorian cinemas
Ecuadorian cinemas will find highly anticipated films such as Blue Beetle, a new version of Tortugas Ninja and the controversial ‘Sonido de Libertad’.
Controversial production ‘Sonido de Libertad’, starring Jim Caviezel, Integrates a selected group of the most anticipated films in Ecuador for August.
to there Sierra y Amazonia, For students who are on vacation, cinema is one of the favorite entertainment options.
Animation, adventure, horror, and drama are the genres that have a large part of the catalog during this period.
Here are 10 films that raised bad expectations:
american carnage
This horror comedy stars one of the stars of the moment, Jenna Ortega, in the lead role. tells the story of a group of young Latinos held at EE. Yuu, who gets into bloody trouble when he accepts to take care of the elderly at a nursing home. Premieres: August 3.
Meg 2: The Abyss
Also called ‘Megalodon 2’, it is the sequel to the 2018 film. A huge 22 meter shark destroys submarines and causes panic and destruction. Actor Jason Statham returns to star in this adventure that will satisfy lovers of the monstrous genre. It will premiere on 3 August.
my dear tiger
Starring an ‘A’ class veteran like Dennis Quaid, it chronicles the adventures of a boy who, after a rough life, encounters a caged tiger that lives near his home. Sooner or later, you will have to decide whether to leave it or not, despite the danger it poses. Premieres: August 3.
Gran Turismo
Based on the video game of the same name, follow how a teen succeeds in real-world racing with the console’s Gran Turismo. Actor Archie Madekwe stars, but a mature Orlando Bloom with Legolas’ bow and arrow also appears. Premieres: August 8.
Ninja Tortugas: Mutant Mayhem
We all want to see the new designs of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and their friends. The film is directed by Jeff Rowe, who was the brainchild of this wonderful film that was ‘The Michaels Against the Machines’, so Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Miguel Angel are in good hands. If Will premiere on 10 August And Ojala we could shout at the exit: ¡Cauabunga!
blue beetle
At this point, we still don’t know whether we want to see this movie from Xolo Maridueña, an actor with Ecuadorian blood who stars in the film, or DC’s third fiasco after the horrors of Shazam and the Flash. to see. , But with a funny campaign of memes and Susan Sarandon visible on your side, it’s tempting to believe. Premieres: August 18, As indicated by the memes.
sound of freedom
August would end with one of the most controversial films of the year. By the way, this story about a former agent fighting against child trafficking will arrive as the most independent strap taquilera in Ecuador since the pandemic. This prevents it from getting into the multicine and other rooms. Premieres: 31 August.