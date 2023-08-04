The ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ director got the email that almost made him vomit

director Christopher McQuarrieresponsible forMission: Impossible – Reckoning Part 1‘ shared an impressive experience during the test screening of the film.

in an interview with Empire MagazineMcQuarrie revealed that he had received an email that almost made him vomit because of the scathing criticism he had received about the feature.

The email came from a friend of one of the film’s editors, and was sent after the film’s first showing. It pointed out several weak points that occurred during the course of the plot, which left the filmmaker in doubt and forced him to reconsider some choices.

“He wrote the most brutal email I’ve ever read – not hostile but straight in your face, things that weren’t working for him in the movie, things that really bothered him and he’s a big man for a big franchise.” Not there. Take action to get started. He was not a big fan of ‘Mission: Impossible’. And I woke up that morning and I read this email and I just wanted to puke. It was very cruel. It forced me to see things through someone else’s eyes, which is really what test screening is about.said the director.

Please note thatMission: Impossible – Reckoning Part 1‘ is still being screened in theaters across the country. despite suffering 62% from US opening weekendThe film has already earned $450 million Whole world.

pom clementiff it is hayley atwell Also, part of the new additions are Rob Delaney (‘Deadpool 2’), Charles Parnell (“Top Gun: Maverick”), Indira Verma (‘game of Thrones’), Mark Gatiss (‘Sherlock’), Nick Offerman (‘parks and Recreation’), Janet McTeer (‘Ozark’) and cary elwes (“Stranger Things”).