The microphone that Cardi B threw at a fan has gone up for auction and fetches R5 million.

A microphone thrown at a fan by Cardi B during a concert is available for auction on eBay. The item is in high demand and started with a bid of US$500-R$2,437 at the current quotations and has reached a current high of US$100,000vR$487,340.

The item is being sold by Scott Fischer, owner of audio company The Wave, which provided the equipment for the venue in Las Vegas where the incident took place. The description reads, “Sure Xient Cardi B Digital Microphone inserted into a person.” Then the notice was published: “Auctioned for charity. If you want a piece of hip hop infamy and what has now become national and worldwide news, please bid what you are willing to spend.”

A video of Cardi B throwing a microphone at a fan on stage went viral after it went viral on the internet. In the images, she appears during the show when a woman in the audience throws ice and a glass of drink at the artist. She reacts by throwing her microphone at the man before security intervenes. The woman who got hit by the microphone also filed a report at the local police station.

Fischer told the magazine’s website insider When he heard about the incident, he was initially concerned only with the damage to the microphone, which he said had cost around R$1000 – R$5000. “My store manager sent me a video saying, ‘Hey Scott, I’m telling you one of our microphones was thrown,'” he said.

He also said that he is surprised to have received such high bids, but doubts whether they are genuine. Scott plans to have enough money to cover the cost and replace Mike. The plan is to split the remainder between two charities.