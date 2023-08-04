News

The Los Angeles mansion that once housed Megan Fox and Cardi B has been put up for sale for R$30 million. celebrities

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 13 2 minutes read

A former mansion in Los Angeles Megan Fox, machine gun Kelly, Lebron James it is cardi b Was up for sale for US$6.39 million (R$30.6 million)

The mansion where many celebrities have lived has a large outdoor area with several leisure spaces – Photo: Wayne Ford / reproduction

Seller is Music Artist and Real Estate Investor betty moonwho paid $3.5 million for the Mediterranean-style property in 2014. Built in 1960, the 725-square-metre home has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The mansion’s bathroom has a luxurious spa bath – photo: Wayne Ford / reproduction

At the entrance to the land, there is a 9-metre Canary Palm and several other mature palms, fruit trees and two large purple jacarandas.

There are many trees and plants at the entrance to the mansion – photo: Wayne Ford / reproduction

The residence features double height ceilings that lead to a formal living room with fireplace and window, a dining room with coffered ceiling and floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open to the exterior.

The mansion’s cinema room has spacious and comfortable sofas – Photo: Wayne Ford / reproduction

It also has a kitchen with sitting area, fireplace, bath, arched French doors and balcony, and a master bedroom.

The mansion’s spacious suite has a balcony and bathroom – photo: Wayne Ford / reproduction

Other details include a games room, cinema room, library, office and gym. The outdoor area has a swimming pool and patio with outdoor kitchen, fire pit, stone walkway and patio with viewpoint.

The games room has a pool table and some paintings on the walls – photo: Wayne Ford / reproduction

house brokers are responsible Sally Forster Jones and Tomar Friedmanby compass.

Mansion Academy – Photo: Wayne Ford / Playback

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 13 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Britney Spears rips the nets with a dance in an animal print mini bikini

4 days ago

Aureliano Sainz | Prosopagnosia ~ Montilla Digital

3 days ago

Jenna Ortega worked in Iron Man 3 before Wandinha

June 14, 2023

BMG acquires share of Paul Simon’s recording revenue

June 27, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button