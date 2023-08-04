The Los Angeles mansion that once housed Megan Fox and Cardi B has been put up for sale for R$30 million. celebrities
A former mansion in Los Angeles Megan Fox, machine gun Kelly, Lebron James it is cardi b Was up for sale for US$6.39 million (R$30.6 million)
Seller is Music Artist and Real Estate Investor betty moonwho paid $3.5 million for the Mediterranean-style property in 2014. Built in 1960, the 725-square-metre home has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
At the entrance to the land, there is a 9-metre Canary Palm and several other mature palms, fruit trees and two large purple jacarandas.
The residence features double height ceilings that lead to a formal living room with fireplace and window, a dining room with coffered ceiling and floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open to the exterior.
It also has a kitchen with sitting area, fireplace, bath, arched French doors and balcony, and a master bedroom.
Other details include a games room, cinema room, library, office and gym. The outdoor area has a swimming pool and patio with outdoor kitchen, fire pit, stone walkway and patio with viewpoint.
house brokers are responsible Sally Forster Jones and Tomar Friedmanby compass.