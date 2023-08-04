The Los Angeles mansion that once housed Megan Fox and Cardi B has been put up for sale for R$30 million. celebrities

A former mansion in Los Angeles Megan Fox, machine gun Kelly, Lebron James it is cardi b Was up for sale for US$6.39 million (R$30.6 million)

2 of 8 The mansion, where many celebrities have lived, has a large outdoor area with several leisure spaces – Photo: Wayne Ford / reproduction The mansion where many celebrities have lived has a large outdoor area with several leisure spaces – Photo: Wayne Ford / reproduction

Seller is Music Artist and Real Estate Investor betty moonwho paid $3.5 million for the Mediterranean-style property in 2014. Built in 1960, the 725-square-metre home has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

3 of 8 The mansion’s bathroom has a luxurious spa bath – Photo: Wayne Ford / reproduction The mansion’s bathroom has a luxurious spa bath – photo: Wayne Ford / reproduction

At the entrance to the land, there is a 9-metre Canary Palm and several other mature palms, fruit trees and two large purple jacarandas.

4 of 8 There are many trees and plants at the entrance to the mansion – Photo: Wayne Ford / reproduction There are many trees and plants at the entrance to the mansion – photo: Wayne Ford / reproduction

The residence features double height ceilings that lead to a formal living room with fireplace and window, a dining room with coffered ceiling and floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open to the exterior.

5 of 8 The mansion’s cinema room has spacious and comfortable sofas – Photo: Wayne Ford / reproduction The mansion’s cinema room has spacious and comfortable sofas – Photo: Wayne Ford / reproduction

It also has a kitchen with sitting area, fireplace, bath, arched French doors and balcony, and a master bedroom.

6 of 8 The mansion’s spacious suite has a balcony and bathroom – photo: Wayne Ford / reproduction The mansion’s spacious suite has a balcony and bathroom – photo: Wayne Ford / reproduction

Other details include a games room, cinema room, library, office and gym. The outdoor area has a swimming pool and patio with outdoor kitchen, fire pit, stone walkway and patio with viewpoint.

7 of 8 The game room has a pool table and some paintings on the walls – photo: Wayne Ford / reproduction The games room has a pool table and some paintings on the walls – photo: Wayne Ford / reproduction

house brokers are responsible Sally Forster Jones and Tomar Friedmanby compass.