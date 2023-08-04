The League of Legends Super League Final will take place on August 12 at the Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona.

League of Legends Super League Finalthe most important competition in Spain cybersportwill take place in Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona next 12th of August. The venue, which normally hosts FC Barcelona’s basketball and handball matches, among other sports, will accommodate 3300 spectators. tickets on sale for fans in www.finalsuperliga.com from 15 euros.

Organized by LVP (GRUP MEDIAPRO) Superleague brings together the best eSports teams in the country. After the finals in Seville (Spring 2022), Madrid (Summer 2022) and Zaragoza (Spring 2023), the Super League travels to Barcelona for its summer final. This will be the first time that the final of the competition is held in the Catalan capital in front of the fans, as in the previous case (summer 2021) the final was held but without spectators due to the pandemic.

The Superleague follows the format of previous editions: the first two regular season classifications, whose classification of the first was determined this Thursday with the BISONS with a place in the qualifying final directly for Palau Blaugran, while Movistar Riders will have a second chance.

The Superleague Grand Final will take place on 12 August and, like the rest of the playoff games, the best of five maps will be played. The doors of the site will open at 16:00, and it will be possible to follow it in full on the LVP Twitch channel.

Reigning competition champion Movistar Riders will fight for the title against the rest of the classified teams and history. Since the top League of Legends competition began in Spain, only two teams (MAD Lions and Giants) have managed to hold onto the title, although none have managed to create a dynasty in recent years: five different champions (UCAM Tokiers, spring 2021; Giants , Summer 2021, Fnatic TQ Spring 2022, Los Heretics Summer 2022 and Movistar Riders Spring 2023) over the past five seasons.

This season, the Super League is sponsored by OMEN, Intel, El Corte Inglés, Domino’s, KITKAT, Mahou, Takis, Magnum, Imagin, Cacaolat, Santalucia Seguros, Goldcar, Air Europa and Esportsdata.