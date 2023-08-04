The Incredible Life Of Hollywood’s Highest Paid Actress Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie worked as a waitress, opened a production company to make it possible to work with female leads, and today she is the star of the iconic film ‘Barbie’.

grew up in Queensland, Australia, margot robbie (33) Wasn’t a big fan of Barbie. Ironically, decades later, she became Hollywood’s highest paid actress by starring in the generation-winning Long Doll! ,It’s not that I never wanted or dreamed of playing Barbie. But I didn’t really think that I would play this role until I started developing the project.”, revealed the actress, whose role was responsible for a pink wave across the universe. “The world covered in pink is fun for the audience, but it is not as good if you are working in that environment all the time. To reduce the amount of pink glow, the cinematographer had to put gray sheets over everything. It was not easy and sometimes it made our eyes tired”revealed.

The star of one of the hottest releases in recent months, Margot earned almost 60 million reais for the role and reached a new level in her relatively short career. His first jobs appeared in short productions for Australian TV between 2008 and 2009, when he was in high school. However, her major breakthrough in America came in 2013, when she got a leading role in the feature The Wolf of Wall Streetgiving life to the character described as “Hottest blonde ever.””, a reputation that Margot doesn’t mind maintaining. ,I really hate being put in a small box. As soon as someone tries to define me in two words, I want to show that I am the exact opposite. Once you’ve been successful in one type of role, they want you to keep doing that. I think it would be very boring”, she argued.

The actress during a promotional event for Barbie in Hollywood

Since then, there has been no dearth of various roles for the actress. She gave life to the famous Harley Quinn from the franchise suicide squadsince 2016, and birds of preyFrom 2020 onwards. avatar of actress Sharon Tate (1943–1969), in once upon a time in hollywoodand was nominated for an Oscar twice, playing the figure skater Tonya Harding (52), in I, TonyaAnd a television anchor became a victim of sexual assault scam, ,I am always nervous about starting a new job. I have a crisis of conscience and feel that I am not good at acting, I cannot do it. Whenever I make a new film, I tell my husband I don’t think I can do it and he always tells me I’m going to do it because I always do it.Margot said.

One of the chosen actresses is a British film producer Tom Ackerley (33). The pair met on a film set in 2013, and made the union official in 2016 in a totally secret ceremony. An avowed fan of the Harry Potter saga, Margot always loves to remember that Tom was an extra in one of the movies. Suffrage. ,If I had known about this earlier, we would have definitely got married sooner!”, joked the actress. ,We were friends for a long time, but I have always been in love with him. I thought it would not match. But then it happened and we are still together.”, Celebrated the actress, who has no children and has already announced that she and her loved ones will not be able to become parents.

Margot Robbie and her husband, British producer Tom Ackerley

Along with Tom, in 2014, Margot founded her own production company, LuckyChap, which seeks to enable the realization of works focused on female protagonists. In addition to starring in Barbie, Margot is also a producer on the feature. ,Of course, we’d like to honor Barbie’s 60+ year legacy. But we need to recognize that many people are not fans of dolls. People who are not indifferent to Barbie: They hate Barbie and have major reservations about her.”, said the actress. in a film directed by greta gerwig (39), facing an existential crisis, the doll leaves Barbieland for the world of humans and is faced with a reality that is very different from what she was before. The film was praised by critics for being able to bring concepts of feminism and female empowerment into the narrative while recognizing the problems of Gudiya’s past.

Well, that’s Margot’s great struggle within the film industry: ensuring a sizable female presence on screen, without neglecting the marketing aspect of the work. ,We need to find a way to link this concern with business, after all, these are the highest paying jobs. I want to support women who write great blockbuster movies and change the way people perceive it.”, reinforces the actress, who is on the best track as Barbie collects box office records and could earn around 5 billion riyals.

Margot poses for attention with Ryan Gosling on the set of Barbie in Venice Beach

Margot recreates iconic Barbie look at movie premiere

One of his first works, Pan Am series, from 2011

Wolf of Wall Street co-stars Margot and Leonardo DiCaprio in London in 2014

At a parade in New York in 2015

At the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles

At the 2014 Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles

Margot and Rodrigo Santoro in Los Angeles in 2015

Margot at the Jameson Empire Film Awards in London in 2014

In 2018, also at a fashion event in New York..

Margot with Brad Pitt at this year’s Golden Globes in Los Angeles

