The High Evolutionary is alive! Watch a deleted scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

One of the greatest hits of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was on the hideous and sinister High Evolutionary Villain, credited to actor Chukwudi Iwuji.

The film also features a brutal and emotional ending for the villains after a confrontation with Rocket and then a beating by all the Guardians.

However, he didn’t die! Shortly after the premiere, it was revealed that Drax was carrying the villain’s body from the destroyed ship. After that, Gunn himself confirmed it: the High Evolutionary is alive.

Now, the first deleted scene from the film has been released, which shows the scene where the villain is arrested in Luganheim. In addition to recruiting Adam Warlock to the team.

Watch:

Read more In a deleted scene, the High Evolutionary is imprisoned in Nowhere while Kraglin ‘recruits’ Adam Warlock into the Guardians. Get the popcorn ready and cry because Guardians 3 launches digitally tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/T16yKmoIuF – Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) 6 July 2023

Will this be a good excuse for the villain to return in a future project? Or is it just to underline the humanity of the Guardians?

More info on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 happens after Thor: Love and Thunder And this holiday special Released on Disney+. In the plot, we will see the Guardians affected by the echoes of Rocket’s troubled past. Quill, devastated by Gamora’s defeat, must lead his team on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life. A mission that, if not successfully completed, could be the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Thank God, James Gunn has been confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which hit theaters May 4th 2023. Apparently, the entire main cast will return, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Sean Gunn!

Besides him, we will have Will Poulter as the famous and powerful Adam Warlock. while Chukwudi Iwuji plays the role of the villainous High Evolutionary. Maria Bakalova (Borat 2) will voice and motion capture Cosmo: The Space Dog. You will get all the news related to the film here first. legacy of miracles,