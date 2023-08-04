The Giants calm down Barça and reach the playoffs of the League of Legends Superleague

The Giants, an esports club from Malaga, advance to the next round of the League of Legends Super League playoffs after beating Barça 3-1. The team led by André Guillotto, who went from the bottom to the top in a game resolved by a very remarkable choral performance, will take on the KOI of Ibay Llanos and Gerard Pique next Tuesday at 18:00. The dream of the “eighth” is alive.

The Giants have continued the good line shown in the second half of this summer season and confirmed that he is really comfortable in five map matches. A comfort zone for Th3Antonio and Attila, two legends who have lifted the trophy of the most important video game competition in Spain many times and are accustomed to competing at moments of truth. Both showed a very high level, with the MVP award for the top runner, whose Gwen on the fourth map delighted all Super League fans.

Th3Antonio hasn’t played any tanks, this is his favorite type of champion. And the football player from Barcelona managed to sign one of his best matches in recent times. If the Giants achieve their eighth title, Th3Antonio wants to add a fifth to his tally, making him the player with the most Super Leagues in history. “You didn’t want a carry for Th3Antonio? Four cards, four carries, zero tanks,” Guillotto joked online after the fight with the Catalans.

And that the day didn’t start well for the giants. The choice of characters on the first map turned into a very difficult match for the Costa del Sol team, who were defeated at the start by Barca, who came out with a squad full of tanks. Guillotto’s wards could hardly cause any damage, and the “kules” calmly made the score 1:0. The second card is a different story. In the “draft” the forces were balanced, and the individual mechanical level of the giants put a draw in a very tense one-second confrontation until its completion.

The Giants activated the demolition mode on the third and fourth maps. In one, he came out with a composition that was very suitable for the players, like that Viego de Xerxe, who punished in ambushes and made life easier for Aphelios de Attila and Rumble de Th3Antonio, who hit non-stop. The map that ended the match was a real treat for the Malaga bloc. The aforementioned Gwen from the top liner pacified the onslaught of Barcelona alone, and the giants played at will. 1-3 and think about the KOI in the second round of the playoffs, which eliminated Team Heretics the day before.

The precedents of this campaign show that the Giants have won both regular league meetings against KOI. You can’t trust the tents run by Gonzalo Brandão “The Crusher”. They started the season at a wild level, including a lead in the first week, and have some very dangerous players. In KOI, Stand plays previously with the Giants on two different stages.

The home of the giants in Malaga has reopened its doors for fans to enjoy the competition and support their team. Fans responded to the challenge and did not stop applauding the start of the playoffs of the main esports competition in Spain, organized by the Professional League of Video Games (LVP).