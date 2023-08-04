The Dirty Lesson ‘Secret Invasion’ Taught Marvel and Disney+

In July, CEO of disney Bob Iger made very honest statements, especially about the unbridled production of material at the studio that created the Mickey Mouse empire. Miracle it is Star Wars. Regarding the first, he pointed out that efforts to promote the streaming catalog with television works, until then relegated to the background, ended up with a rebound effect. The executive said, “Not only did they ramp up filmmaking, but they made too many series and, frankly, that reduced the focus and attention.” if was true – and secret attack There’s proof: a major symptom of the generalized fatigue that’s slowly plaguing the cinematographic universe of superheroes. The six-episode miniseries recently ended and became the worst-performing Marvel television creation on Disney+: only 55% approval from critics on the popular portal. rotten Tomatoes (with only 7% in the last chapter), and an average of 6.1 inches imdb, A reflection of the displeasure of the fans. More than that, its failure is notable for one simple argument: no one is talking about it. secret attack,

Its first episode marks the start of the brand’s second worst series M / s. Miracle. A The indifference with which it was accepted by the general public There’s reason to be, but it’s sad, because the plot was promising – and there were hints of its potential early on. this is the first time Samuel L JacksonIn the skin of famed agent Nick Fury, prominence rises MCU, Marvel’s shared universe, The story depicts the end results of Fury’s long relationship with the Skrulls, shape-shifting aliens. captain marvel (2019). Tired of waiting for the Agent’s promise that he will help them find a new home, the Skrulls declare war on the humans, stealing their presence and taking leadership positions in world politics with the mission of dividing Earthlings. take possession of.

An evocative espionage plot – one that echoes real-life geopolitical conflicts of today – and a turning point for future MCU events. With experienced, still, top class artists, formed by Olivia Coleman (a pleasant surprise in her debut in the world of heroes), in addition to Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ben Mendelsohn. however, secret attack It wasted the beautiful arsenal it had, it didn’t live up to expectations – and, ultimately, it reinforces a bad sign about the future of productions in this genre.

However, this isn’t the first sign that things aren’t going well for Marvel. As Iger has been pointing out, Disney would like some of its newer releases to do better. Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaThe film, which was released in theaters in February, didn’t even reach half a billion dollars in worldwide box office revenue — a frankly regrettable number for the studio, which has been one of the most expressive leaders in the entertainment industry for at least a decade. Is. Although the same results can’t be told for other movies that continue to line the pockets (such as fan-favorite franchises, guardian of Galaxy, whose last episode hit the big screen in May), not only Marvel, but also superhero fatigue slowly sets in. It also shows the real self to the competitor. dc studioWhere? glitterThe ambitious film grossed only $268 million at the box office.

For Iger, now is the time to reconsider the need to expand the franchise over three or four films, and to look more closely at lesser-explored characters who might get their chance to shine. This has been the exact basis of MCU packages for streaming in recent years: secondary comic book characters have become the focus of titles like Hawkeye, Moon Knight, M / s. Miracle it is she hulk, But, while they entertained the audience, none of them were acclaimed in the television milieu. I felt refreshed wandavision, in 2021, was very short-lived. Therefore, it is logical to say that the saturation of the universe with shiny uniforms and special abilities is due not only to a crowded calendar, but also to a decline in the quality of creations – and not to a lack of resources. in the matter of secret attackFor example, the producers worked with a very low budget of $212 million. Forbes.

In the race between the streaming giants, Disney took a big step forward. in front of very high quality television productions, such as those on HBO succession it is the last of us – company Leads in Number of Emmy Nominations, with 127 nominations – not everything manages to reach the perfect level. Dwelling in the territory of the MCU is even more complicated, given the necessity that the consumer has to watch countless movies and series in order to put all the pieces of the puzzle together and figure out the next step. No plot is free – you always have to be careful not to miss any detail. Tiring for even the biggest fans.

In this small world with no expiration date, people will keep flocking to the theaters to discover the next adventure. Until that happens, Marvel’s profits will continue to boom. little effect of secret attack It should serve as a thermometer to avoid new failures. The message Iger has already delivered, and the almighty chairman of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has confirmed: The release pace of the MCU series will change, and the focus will be on quality, not quantity. At the end of the day, less is more.