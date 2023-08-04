The crime series with Amanda Seyfried is one of the current successes!

Chain “Among Strangers” is the output of Apple TV+ Which tells the story of a man suffering from Multiple Personality Disorder and is based on a shocking true story. played the protagonist of the series tom holland, Marvel movies are known for bringing the superhero Spider-Man to life.

in the plot, tom holland The character is Danny Sullivan, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, better known as multiple personality. The series takes place in the summer of 1979 in Manhattan and follows Danny’s arrest after his involvement in the Rockefeller Center shooting.

During the investigation, he works with investigator Rhea Goodwin, played by Amanda SeyfriedAnd together they remember the past that led him to commit the horrific crime.

The series is inspired by his crimes billy milligan, a real man who was accused of committing several crimes, including rape, on the campus of The Ohio State University. Prior to his trial, psychologists diagnosed Milligan with dissociative identity disorder, leading his defense to plead insanity due to the alternate personalities that led him to commit the crimes. He became the first person in America to be acquitted of a serious crime because of a personality disorder.

“Among Strangers” It also includes 10 one-hour episodes and stars Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Layla Robbins, Christopher Abbott and Henry Eikenberry. This series dives into history billy milliganAdapting the events that led him to the shooting in New York in 1979, his interviews with the interrogator, clinical examinations, and an emphasis on his dissociative identity disorder condition became important elements of the plot. .

trend: Mr. Beast Doesn’t Even Want To Know And Seeks Millions In Lawsuit Against His Hamburger Maker

Display of tom holland The series has generated praise and criticism on social networks, highlighting his evolution as a versatile actor, but also provoking mixed reactions among fans. The series’ storyline, which addresses issues such as mental disorders and violent crimes, has sparked public interest. “Among Strangers” A commented and discussed output.

See more:

Secret Invasion: How the series finale paves the way for the X-Men central theme in the MCU

trend: YouTube just got big news on its platform; know the details

Are you looking forward to more Invincibles? The special focus on Atom Eve is perfect for reducing anxiety!

Summary for the series “Among Strangers”

in compilation series “Among Strangers”biographical book Billy Milligan’s Mindwritten by daniel keyswe understand as Billy Milligan named Danny Sullivan in the series (Tom Holland)Became the first person to be acquitted of a crime due to multiple personality disorder (now known as dissociative identity disorder).

The mystery behind the case and the past of the boy involved in the New York shootout is revealed through the interviews and interrogations conducted by Rhea. (Amanda Seyfried)A clinical psychologist dedicated to the cause but who needs to balance her professional life with that of a single mother.

trend: Mr. Beast Doesn’t Even Want To Know And Seeks Millions In Lawsuit Against His Hamburger Maker

The cast of the series “Among Strangers” with Amanda Seyfried

cast of miniseries “Among Strangers” The following are the main cast members:

Important:

Tom Holland as Danny Sullivan – The show’s protagonist, a man with dissociative identity disorder based on Billy Milligan.

Amanda Seyfried as Rhea Goodwin – The reason-minded clinical psychologist who conducts sessions with Danny to uncover his mysterious past.

Sasha Lane as Ariana – one of the supporting characters in the plot.

Will Chase as Marlin Reed – one of the supporting characters in the plot.

Lior Raz as Yitzhak Safdie – One of the supporting characters in the plot.

Emmy Rossum as Candy Sullivan – one of the supporting actors in the plot.

Assistant:

trend: YouTube just got big news on its platform; know the details

Emma Laird as Annabelle

Thomas Sadoski as Mattie Dunn

Levon Hawke as Johnny

Sam Bartholomew as Mike

Christopher Abbott as Stan Camisa

Jason Isaacs as Jack Lamb

Zachary Gollinger as young Danny Sullivan and Adam Sullivan

Layla Robbins as Susie

Henry Eikenberry as Doug

Henry Zagaphilip

Patricia Richards as Carmen Ejogo

The miniseries features a talented cast, led by tom holland it is Amanda SeyfriedAnd it has an engaging narrative that explores the mysteries and challenges faced by Danny Sullivan’s character due to dissociative identity disorder.

trend: Mr. Beast Doesn’t Even Want To Know And Seeks Millions In Lawsuit Against His Hamburger Maker

“Among Strangers” is a psychological thriller and drama production which premiered on June 9, 2023 Apple TV+ And its first season has a total of 10 episodes. watch the trailer: