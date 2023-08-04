The concept of a healthy lifestyle with “healthy” food in a natural environment in Sopel

KEYSER-V defined as healthy lifestyle concept based on sport, healthy gastronomy and nature. There, physical activity in his gym, good mood and healthy eating merge into one. Natural environment close to the beaches of La Salvaje and Larrabasterra.

Between fruit trees, aromatic plants, an orchard… in its premises, the client disconnects from the routine, as during excursions.

Actually, the axis of its philosophy is a healthy, ecological and tasty offer. This is confirmed by its bar-cafe-restaurant, immersed in a botanical garden, where you can enjoy a gastronomic offer that preserves the essence of natural, use of seasonal and garden products.

Based on traditional cuisine, they make everything dishes made from fresh and natural ingredients.Summer star – paellawho triumphs with snack offerto share portions and seasonal items from the menu, such as piparras or green peppers.

The wild fish comes from the nearby ports and they have mackerel, turbot… more crazy cattle meat on the menu.He. And for dessert, homemade delicacies, from brownies to cheesecake and French toast. All this is in harmony with Rioja wines and Biscay chakoli, in accordance with local traditions.

offer restaurant menu with table service on the terrace and in the indoor hall for 45 people and a snack menu in the garden with a self-service system. It has various terraces, gardens and a marquee for various events. Breakfast and cocktails are also served.

And that’s what makes it comfortable with a French air that sets it apart. At the back of the house there is a large covered terrace with a bar, next to the orchard there is a garden shaded by birches, and at the entrance is the main bar with a large terrace and a garden overlooking the mountain.

Keyser-V organizes events such as weddings under its own label. They also celebrate birthdays, pre-wedding ceremonies or christenings. In accordance with the new times and requirements, they prepare takeaway meals if requested by the client and send them home with Glovo.