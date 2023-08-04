The Closer In Which Rosalia Confirms That Raw Has Broken Up With Alejandro And No One Was Told

they are all over Rosalia’s apparent exhaustion weariness of being away from home for more than a year with you motomami world tour, But the matter was different.

His relationship with Raw Alejandro was very bad and no one said it. But there are signs and proofs that make it clear that all is not well between them.

Giro de Guion in France on July 9

Looking at it from the perspective that time gives us, we find stop cleft

your words le barcaresFrench festival where they performed Last Sunday, July 9Explain the meaning of what we have learned after 15 days. Rosalia and Raw Alejandro have gone their separate ways and there is a video to prove it.

Since Rosalia released and introduced an EP with Raw Alejandro RR KissIn the setlist, singer I always dedicate some words of love before singing their most romantic collaboration ever.

But something changed that day. Instead of addressing and mentioning Rau, I gave a speech about the transience of love and dedicated the song to the public.

“Love always comes and goes, and it’s something you can’t look for, But how nice it is when you find yourself, when you come and you feel full inside, as if you are not missing anything. But today whether you realize it or not, this song is for you.

Exactly a month ago, during their walk at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, ​​Rosalia spoke words of love to her boy.

I tell the public that he was young and had already seen the mimicry that he recorded on Tiktok. ,I kill you.. I deserve you. Missing youI wish you were here with me, I love you”Pronunciation.

Less than two months have passed since this statement was made in his hometown, and what is clear is thattime in square

The Puerto Ricano assured that “it has been several months” since he broke his commitment… Perro las proebas disen lo contrario.