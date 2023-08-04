The ‘Barbie’ effect heats up the second-hand market, and searches soar by 1,300% business idea

With the buzz of the movie “Barbie”, searches for the doll have increased in recent times. But the nostalgia provided by the feature and the prices of new collections, around R$300 per item, have also increased the demand for second-hand products. PEGN consulted some markets which allows for the sale of used goods and was found to increase searches for branded products by up to 1,300%.

That interest is huge for 25-year-old young entrepreneur Nicole Carolina Araújo Holanda, who opened Bracho da Nicole on OLX and Mercado Livre in April this year. The idea was to sell some personal items, such as barely used clothing, action figures, and DVDs. She has put two Barbies up for sale, and one has already been in talks for before the feature’s premiere. “I got two as a gift in 2009. The first one sold out the day I announced it, it was so fast.”

The doll that’s currently for sale is from an older Mattel collection, Barbie Holiday, and according to Hollanda, the ad was being viewed about 200 times a day. The film’s release day, last Thursday (7/20), saw an increase of 50%. “She also asked if they could discount it (she’s selling the item for R$450), but I said no because it’s a collector’s item.”

Due to low interest in the product, Holland put the products up for sale. “I used to collect, but now I’ve changed my focus and prefer action figures from horror movies.”

On OLX, the number of Barbie product ads grew 104% between the first half of 2022 and the same period in 2023. In the case of dolls, the increase was 36% – interest in canes also increased by 30%. Searches for collectible editions increased by 1,300% in the same period analyzed.

In Enjoy, there was a 66% increase in searches for the term Barbie in the film’s opening week, from July 17 to July 22. There is a 33% increase in demand when comparing the week before the premiere and the week after the premiere. The most expensive Barbie sold there is a 2010 version in honor of model Heidi Klum, which is said to cost R$6.9 thousand.

Mercado Livre, which deals with used products but also has an official Mattel store within the platform, says searches for the word “Barbie” are up 847% in the first 25 days of July compared to the same period last month. has increased. The company claims that the results exceed the accumulated number of searches for the term between January and June 2023. The company doesn’t open up detailed data on searches for used products.

The greatest interest in rarities isn’t just in Brazil. The Allen doll, billed as “Ken’s best friend,” was discontinued in 2014, but the first version, released in 1964, gained prominence in the film starring Michael Cera and skyrocketed in searches. According to a survey by TMZ, the version sold on eBay increased from US$35 to more than US$300.

Sao Paulo’s 25-year-old Vitória Ribeiro says she has taken advantage of the moment to raise a voice to sell Barbie collectors rare items like Barbie Ballerina Wishes and Silkstone party dresses that are still in the box.

She also tried using one of the used marketplace platforms, but says she didn’t adapt to the format or the fees charged. Today, she prefers to actively search for the term on social networks and locate potential buyers – and has managed to make a sale: according to her, the Prince William and Kate Middleton wedding-themed doll sold for R$ 2,300.

Ribeiro hasn’t seen the film yet, but says he’s interested in what he’s heard about the story. Despite this, she does not consider herself fond of dolls. “I bought them about ten years ago with the idea of ​​selling them at a higher price in the future, I’m not going to lie. So much so that they are all still in the box. I like it, I think it’s beautiful, but I don’t collect it”, he says.

