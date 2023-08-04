The Internet world appears rosy and glittery when Greta Gerwig is sought out, a clear expression of the monumental impact she’s had on the film industry in recent years. With her most recent hit, “Barbie” (2023), Greta has demonstrated her undeniable talent and mastery of cinema directed by and for women.

Born on August 4, 1983, in Sacramento, California, Greta has made her mark in cinema in different ways: as an actress, screenwriter, producer and, above all, as a director. Her life and work are closely linked to that of her partner, also director Noah Baumbach, with whom she has collaborated on several projects. However, it is his achievements that brought him fame and public attention.

Gerwig’s films are testament to her deep appreciation for classic and contemporary stories that speak directly to women. With “Little Women” (2019) and “Lady Bird” (2017), Gerwig managed to touch the hearts of audiences with powerful narratives and resonant characters. Her work on “Barbie” has exceeded all expectations, making her on her way to becoming one of the highest-grossing tequila belts in history and the first directed by a woman to achieve such a distinction.

In addition to her expertise in directing, Greta has demonstrated an innate ability to select stellar parts. With “Lady Bird”, he chose Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet and Laurie Metcalf; For “Little Women,” I return to Saoirse and Timothy, adding Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen, and Meryl Streep. Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell bring the story to life in “Barbie”.

Gerwig’s successes translated into Oscar nominations and the establishment of a distinctive style that makes her one of the most relevant directors alive today.

This August 4, Greta Gerwig is celebrating her 40th birthday. In a world where women continue to gain prominence, Gerwig is enjoying one of her best years. Congratulations Greta! We look forward to your next projects with enthusiasm.