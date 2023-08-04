The Baldur’s Gate 3 player stacks 45 crates on top of each other to attack an enemy castle because basically you can do whatever you want.

On August 3rd and after a long stay in the early access version, Larian Studios has finally released the full and definitive version of Baldur’s Gate 3. An RPG style game that has attracted hundreds of thousands of players to start creating weird and funny moments. , since the game allows you to do almost anything you want, such as besieging a castle by stacking crates.

And when I’m talking about hundreds of thousands, I’m not exaggerating at all, as Baldur’s Gate 3 has surpassed half a million active players on Steam, and that number will no doubt continue to grow due to the high expectations generated, apparently, by the news shared earlier. his issue. issue, the most notorious of which is his story full of polyamorous relationships and sex with bears.

And among those 500,000+ users, there’s one that caught the eye, sharing a way to break into castles using 45 stacked crates to bypass the impressive walls of Baldur’s Gate. The player, who is also the famous Matthew Mercer, is an expert with years of RPG experience and is known for voicing characters such as Cassidy in Overwatch or Ganondorf in Tears of the Kingdom.

The moment was seen on the official Larian Studios stream on Steam, where you could see an ingenious way to stack crates and use an arrow to teleport inside the castle. And all this under the watchful eye of Sven Vincke, the game director, who completed this feat with the laudatory phrase “it’s really smart.”

For the seasoned dnd pro, stacking 45 crates to jump over the ramparts is the obvious solution.#BaldursGate3 pic.twitter.com/6dJcvcF03k — Asarge (@AndreSargeant) August 3, 2023

